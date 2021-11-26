The "unicorn dog" Rae has over 200,000 followers on Instagram - She has only one ear on top of her head

An image of Rae on her Instagram page. goldenunicornrae/Instagram

The "unicorn dog" Rae is a celebrity. She has over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

She has only one ear on top of her head

Rae has only one ear, and it's sitting on top of her head like a unicorn horn. Rae's mom might have bitten her left ear off by accident when she was born. The newborn puppy needed surgery, and vets didn't know if she would make it.

But the little puppy did survive. Rae's remaining ear just migrated to an unusual place. Somehow, it ended up to the top of her head.

If you're wondering where Rae got her name from, try spelling her name backward.

How fitting that Rae is a golden retriever; her light, golden fur makes her even more unicorn-like.

Rae has normal hearing in her remaining ear. Golden retrievers are prone to ear infections, though, so Rae's owner will have to check her dog's only remaining ear keeps healthy. Having just one ear doesn't seem to affect Rae's quality of life.

In March 2020, Rae was still a puppy, and she was all over the internet. She hasn't made it in the headlines since then. When you look at the pictures of Rae on her Instagram profile, you can see the "unicorn dog" has grown up. She is no longer a tiny puppy.

But her fans on social media still follow her daily life. All pictures and videos of Rae on her Instagram page get thousands of likes. There is even a link on Rae's Instagram profile to her Teespring shop. In the shop, Rae's fans can purchase merchandise with pictures of their favorite golden retriever.