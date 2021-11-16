The first decentralized writing platform Mirror is now open to anyone with an Ethereum wallet

Kirsty Kendall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEHpt_0cxB8g3A00
Executium/Unsplash

Mirror.xyz is the world’s first decentralized blogging platform. It got launched in December 2020.

The Mirror platform works on the cryptocurrency Ethereum. It runs on a decentralized and user-owned network. According to Mirror.xyz, “Mirror’s publishing platform revolutionizes the way we express, share and monetize our thoughts.”

Mirror is a Web 3.0 platform. On Mirror, users own their data and identity. That is different from Web 2.0 social media platforms. In the Web 2.0 model, the owners of the social networks own your data and identity.

Now anyone with an Ethereum wallet can join Mirror

In October 2021, Mirror announced that anyone with an Ethereum wallet could join the platform and start writing.

Before the announcement, Mirror was only open to a select few writers. The platform held weekly WRITE races. In the WRITE races, existing members voted for who got invited to join the site as writers.

So, now you can get an Ethereum wallet and join Mirror. Why would you want to join this crypto-based platform, though?

Emily Segal crowdfunded her novel with Mirror, but she didn’t always love cryptocurrencies

Everything on Mirror is crypto-based, including monetization.

On Mirror, you can post your content as Entry Editions and put it behind a paywall.

The monetization options on Mirror include creating NFTs (non-fungible tokens), holding auctions, and launching crowdfunding campaigns.

Author Emily Segal crowdfunded her second novel with Mirror. Emily Segal told Decrypt that when she first heard about cryptocurrencies, she got depressed! She wasn’t immediately excited about them.

When Segal heard about NFTs, cryptocurrencies gained her interest. She realized crypto crowdfunding could help small artists like herself get monetized.

Segal did get monetized for sure; she raised 25 ETH (more than $50,000) within 24 hours.

If you’re like me, you might be wondering what the NFTs are anyway. This article on Decrypt explains everything you need to know about non-fungible tokens.

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, are fungible tokens. They are divisible. Non-fungible tokens are non-divisible, and they are unique.

With non-fungible tokens, you can prove digital ownership. I’m still in the process of wrapping my mind around the concept of NFTs. But as Emily Segal’s case shows, non-fungible tokens can revolutionize the way writers earn money from their work.

Are you going to join Mirror?

I feel tempted to join Mirror, but I need to get an Ethereum wallet first. I have a Bitcoin wallet but not an Ethereum wallet.

I also want to learn more about how to get monetized on Mirror. I already joined Bitclout without understanding how do you actually earn money there.

I don’t want to make the same mistake with Mirror. I want to do my research first so that I know if it’s worth my time. It sounds like a dream. The only problem is that I still don’t understand the concept of a crypto-based network. I still can’t wrap my head around how the NFTs work.

I’d like to believe you don’t have to be tech-savvy to understand platforms like Mirror. I have a feeling that I’m not the only writer who is not technology-oriented.

What do you think about Mirror? Are you going to join them now that they have turned into an open-publishing platform? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

MA in literature. Writer, unicorn lover, snail mom. I write about autism, unicorns, and other topics close to my heart.

257 followers

More from Kirsty Kendall

What if autistic people were the majority?: A satire - This article is a work of fiction

Welcome to a whole new world. In this world, the majority of the population is blessed with an autistic brain. It’s an alternate universe where autism is not a disorder; it’s the norm.

Read full story
5 comments

The Chinese unicorn qilin - The spellbinding creature

Unicorn myths have existed for thousands of years in various cultures. The ancient Chinese culture also has its own unicorn called qilin. The Chinese unicorn qilin is quite different from the typical European unicorn.

Read full story

The origin of the unicorn myth

The unicorn myth has existed in different cultures for thousands of years. We are going to trace the origin of the unicorn myth across history. We will introduce the man who brought the unicorn myth to Europe. You will learn which real animals inspired the legend. We will visit ancient Greece, India, and China to find out the truth about the unicorns and where the myth of them came from in the first place.

Read full story
17 comments

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.

Read full story
9 comments

The origin of the name 'unicorn' - This is why the unicorn is not called 'unihorn'

A unicorn is a legendary mythical creature with a single horn in the middle of its forehead. But why is a unicorn called a unicorn? Why is it not called a ‘unihorn’? Where did the name unicorn come from? From which language and from which part of the World?

Read full story

Executive dysfunction makes planning difficult - Time management ideas for people with ASD/ADD

Productivity tips don’t usually work for neurodivergent adults. That’s because these tips are made for neurotypical people with neurotypical brains. But productivity doesn’t have to be the toxic, ableist kind of productivity. It can also be neurodivergent-friendly productivity. That helps us achieve our goals and live our best lives with the ASD / ADD brains we were born with.

Read full story

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.

Read full story
248 comments

Are autistic people immune to commercials? Or is it yet another stereotype of autistic people?

Marketing is based on psychology. Marketers aim to understand how consumers think and make decisions so they can sell us more products. Does this psychology work for consumers with an autistic brain? Are autistic people immune to commercials?

Read full story

Church of the Invisible Pink Unicorn: Unicorn worship or a parody?

Have you heard of the Church of the Invisible Pink Unicorn (IPU)? The name “church” is misleading, though, because it is not really a church. It is a parody religion founded by a group of atheists. The IPU mostly takes action on the internet. No real unicorn worship, then? I’m afraid not.

Read full story
5 comments

Not all autistic people are computer programmers: Autistic adults in all industries need more supported employment

An IT company called Unicus was launched in Finland in 2019. The aspect that makes this company special is the fact that they only hire people with Asperger’s syndrome, which is a form of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy