The Chinese unicorn qilin - The spellbinding creature

Kirsty Kendall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wk8YM_0cqNvjCk00
Getty Images/Canva

Unicorn myths have existed for thousands of years in various cultures. The ancient Chinese culture also has its own unicorn called qilin. The Chinese unicorn qilin is quite different from the typical European unicorn.

Qilin does not look like a horse, but it is rather a dragon-like creature.

Today, we are going to explore the Chinese unicorn, starting with its history. Next, we will take a look at the appearance of a qilin. The legends about qilin and this mythical creature’s meaning in Taoism and Buddhism will also be discussed.

The history of the Chinese unicorn myth — Qilin is identified with giraffes

Qilin is mentioned for the first time in Zhuo Zhuan, “The Commentary of Zhuo”, an old Chinese chronicle of history. This book covers episodes taking place from 722 BCE to 468 BCE.

As strange as it sounds, in the Ming Dynasty the qilin became associated with giraffes. The reason for this was a Chinese explorer Zheng He, who brought two giraffes from Somalia to Nanjing. The giraffes were thought to be qilin.

Because of this association between giraffes and qilin, even today, the Japanese word for qilin, kirin, means both a unicorn and a giraffe.

What does the qilin look like?

Despite the association between qilin and giraffes, the Chinese unicorn is not described to look like either a giraffe or a horse. Most often qilin resembles the Chinese dragon.

Qilin is often gold-colored, but it can be any color. They can have either antlers or hooves. Qilin often has a flowing mane and a beard.

Qilin can even sometimes have fur or feathers. Most often they have scales like those of a dragon or a fish on part of their bodies. Qilin is portrayed with its body on fire from time to time. That is because qilin can also breathe fire like a dragon.

Sometimes the Chinese unicorn is not actually portrayed as a unicorn because it can also have two horns.

Legends about the qilin

Qilin is one of the gatekeepers in Chinese mythology. According to legends, qilin would only appear before the reign of a benevolent ruler or sage. It is told that a qilin also appeared before the birth of Confucius.

Chinese emperors really wanted a qilin to appear during their reign so that they could prove how great rulers they were. This also explains why the emperor claimed the giraffes brought to China to be qilin.

There are many good values the qilin symbolizes in Chinese mythology; longevity, good luck, prosperity, success, protection, and fertility. The heavenly voice of qilin sounds like the wind or chiming bells.

The Chinese unicorn qilin in Taoism and Buddhism

Qilin also has a role in religion. In Taoism, the qilin is described as a creature that is able to tell evil from good. Qilin only punishes the evil ones. It is told that qilin has appeared in court to tell if the defendant was guilty or innocent.

According to Buddhism, the qilins are peace-loving vegetarians. They avoid harming any living creatures. They don’t want to even harm grass, so they don’t walk on it. Instead, they are described to walk on clouds or water.

Qilins defend pure people, and these normally peaceful creatures can become fierce if they defend a pure person from an evil one.

Qilin is one of the significant mythical creatures in China

The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is an ancient mythical creature. It has different variations, and it is a mixture of different animals. Often qilin has features of a dragon, and it also has scales. Qilin also sometimes has fur or feathers. Part of its body can be on fire, and it can have either hooves or antlers.

Technically, the qilin is not always a unicorn, because it can also have two horns instead of one.

In Chinese mythology, the qilin is a good omen. It is told that qilin appears before the birth of a benevolent ruler or sage.

According to Taoism, qilin can tell evil from good. In Buddhism, the qilin is a peaceful creature and won’t harm any living beings. They don’t eat flesh, and they even avoid walking on grass. Qilin can be fierce when they defend a good person from an evil one.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

MA in literature. Writer, unicorn lover, snail mom. I write about autism, unicorns, and other topics close to my heart.

226 followers

More from Kirsty Kendall

What if autistic people were the majority?: A satire - This article is a work of fiction

Welcome to a whole new world. In this world, the majority of the population is blessed with an autistic brain. It’s an alternate universe where autism is not a disorder; it’s the norm.

Read full story
2 comments

The origin of the unicorn myth

The unicorn myth has existed in different cultures for thousands of years. We are going to trace the origin of the unicorn myth across history. We will introduce the man who brought the unicorn myth to Europe. You will learn which real animals inspired the legend. We will visit ancient Greece, India, and China to find out the truth about the unicorns and where the myth of them came from in the first place.

Read full story
17 comments

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.

Read full story
7 comments

The origin of the name 'unicorn' - This is why the unicorn is not called 'unihorn'

A unicorn is a legendary mythical creature with a single horn in the middle of its forehead. But why is a unicorn called a unicorn? Why is it not called a ‘unihorn’? Where did the name unicorn come from? From which language and from which part of the World?

Read full story

Executive dysfunction makes planning difficult - Time management ideas for people with ASD/ADD

Productivity tips don’t usually work for neurodivergent adults. That’s because these tips are made for neurotypical people with neurotypical brains. But productivity doesn’t have to be the toxic, ableist kind of productivity. It can also be neurodivergent-friendly productivity. That helps us achieve our goals and live our best lives with the ASD / ADD brains we were born with.

Read full story

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.

Read full story
248 comments

Are autistic people immune to commercials? Or is it yet another stereotype of autistic people?

Marketing is based on psychology. Marketers aim to understand how consumers think and make decisions so they can sell us more products. Does this psychology work for consumers with an autistic brain? Are autistic people immune to commercials?

Read full story

Church of the Invisible Pink Unicorn: Unicorn worship or a parody?

Have you heard of the Church of the Invisible Pink Unicorn (IPU)? The name “church” is misleading, though, because it is not really a church. It is a parody religion founded by a group of atheists. The IPU mostly takes action on the internet. No real unicorn worship, then? I’m afraid not.

Read full story
5 comments

Not all autistic people are computer programmers: Autistic adults in all industries need more supported employment

An IT company called Unicus was launched in Finland in 2019. The aspect that makes this company special is the fact that they only hire people with Asperger’s syndrome, which is a form of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy