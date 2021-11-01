The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environment DiBgd/Wikimedia commons

We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals.

Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.

The Siberian unicorn lived in the Ice Age

In the Ice Age, mammoths still roamed the Earth. Alongside early humans and Neanderthals existed another peculiar prehistoric animal.

This animal was Elasmotherium sibericum, the Siberian Unicorn . Elasmotherium existed until up to 35 000 years ago. These gigantic animals weighed around 7700 pounds (3500 kilograms).

The Siberian unicorn was one of the known species of the gigantic prehistoric rhinoceros. It was hairy like another well-known rhinoceros that existed in the ice age, the woolly rhino.

The Siberian unicorn does look more like a rhino than a horse. Typically, rhinos have a horn on their nose. Like a unicorn, the Siberian unicorn had a horn on its forehead.

Evolution could have created a horse-like unicorn

The Siberian unicorn proves that the typical image of the unicorn as a horse-like animal with a single horn on its forehead is not just a random myth.

Since the early rhinocerotoids were hornless, a horn could have evolved into a trait of another odd-toed ungulate as well; the horse.

What if horse animals had generated a horn instead of their distant relatives, rhinos? Then, horse-like unicorns might really exist! Who knows, maybe there could even be unicorn zebras.

Would horses need a horn, though? Probably not, because if they did, they would have them.

Rhinos need their horns to defend themselves and their offspring. Mostly their offspring, because adult rhinos do not have natural enemies, except for human poachers. Rhinos are heavy and chubby animals, so they are probably not very fast runners or good kickers.

Horses have a very different body structure than rhinos. Horses are much slimmer, and they have long legs. They are fast runners to escape from predators.

They are also good at kicking with their long legs, which is also how the stallions fight each other, while the male rhinos fight each other with their horns.

So, the evolution took a different path and didn't create a horn for the horses. But at least the Siberian unicorn proves that once upon a time, unicorns were real.