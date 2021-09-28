Not pleasing everyone leads to no regrets

Kirstie Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJft0_0Y4TMT0K00
Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels

Trying to please everyone is a sure-fire way to fail in life. It’s why politicians take strong stances on issues. It’s the reason top writers will scream from the rooftops for you to “niche down.”

But more importantly, it’s why a lot of people don’t like themselves. You may be thinking, “what the heck does self-love have to do with people-pleasing?” And if so, you’ve come to the right article.

I’m a former people-pleaser. I cared a lot about what people in my family and my school thought of me. That habit carried well past when I took my diploma and moved across the country to California.

Even until recently, I was the anxious girlfriend who worried I’d upset my boyfriends with one single wrong word. A few, unrelenting thoughts lived rent-free in my head for years:

“I don’t want to rock the boat.”
“It’s OK if we only see my boyfriend’s friends.”
“Are they mad at me?”
“Ug, I hope everyone liked me.”

It might seem endearing at first. At least I cared enough to consider other people’s feelings. But eventually, I stopped to think, at what cost?

When you aim to please everyone in your life, you end up hurting yourself. You start doing things you don’t want to do. You sacrifice your needs for others. You lose parts of who you are for the sake of people’s comfort.

When I realized how much people-pleasing affected my life, I took a step back to consider what I was even doing. The effects were beyond just making people in my life happy; I was part of the problem, too.

People pleasing, at its core, is a few things:

Lying.

As a child, you may have learned to navigate waters carefully so you didn’t upset people in your life like your parents or siblings. For me, it was my father and brother. Both had unpredictable tempers.

Lying about situations and how you felt meant you’d be safe. It was a way to ensure that a tyrannical outpour of emotions wasn’t unleashed on you.

Hiding your authentic self.

You have a unique skill that most other people don’t understand. You read people quickly, to determine how you should act with them.

Instead of being who you are from the get-go, you slowly wade into the pool. Uncertainty drives your actions, and you morph into different versions of yourself that you think other people will like.

Low self-esteem.

This one is simple. A person with high self-esteem wouldn’t feel the need to change who they are. They’d understand the value they inherently have.

When you have low self-confidence, you’re more vulnerable to thinking there’s something wrong with you. That the smallest phrase out of someone’s mouth can make you feel like you’re doing something wrong.

People-pleasing isn’t a life sentence. Like any habit, though, it’s going to be hard to break. Here are a few ways to stop trying to make everyone around you happy and finally start loving yourself more:

Remember that people can handle contradiction.

When I was a child, I walked on eggshells, mostly around my brother. I didn’t dare say something that went against what he thought because I was terrified of what would happen when he snapped at me.

I carried the tendency to try and not rock the boat with people well into my adulthood. Instead of realizing that not everyone is like my brother, I believed an argument meant someone hated me. As a result, I did everything to avoid them.

If you think everyone will react badly to you stating your opinions or prioritizing your needs, then it’s time for a reality check. Most people were raised with conflict skills. They’re not going to hate you forever or end your relationship over a simple disagreement.

You aren’t helping others by not speaking up.

You’re doing them more harm than you think. Most people can’t see their flaws. They need people’s outside perspective to know when they’re heading down the wrong path.

To simplify this concept, think of a friend who’s about to invest money with someone you know is a liar. By not speaking up, you’re essentially aiding them in losing out on that investment.

Along the same line, you aren’t helping your relationships by not speaking up either. Instead of stating what you need, you’ll build up resentment towards someone who isn’t aware you’re upset with them. They may even start to resent you, too.

Build confidence in saying what we want in the ways we want.

When you were a child, you had a limited vocabulary for expressing how you felt. If you didn’t like that your carrots touched your potatoes, you exclaimed, “I’m not eating this!”

But now, your vocabulary and understanding of expression are far greater. You can tell someone that you can’t go to their birthday party and further explain that you have an early flight for work the next day.

Instead of worrying that saying no and creating boundaries will hurt people, recognize that you have power over how you say things. Explanations and conveying things with care can alleviate any lack of confidence you may have.

Learn that saying no is healthy.

“When you say yes to others, make sure you are not saying no to yourself.” — Paulo Coelho

Always saying yes to everything people ask of you is a boundaries issue. If you’re loaning money you can’t afford to a sibling or going out to the movies when you’re exhausted, you and the other person lose.

You lose because your resources are exhausted beyond what you can actually give. They lose because you’re slowly deteriorating a relationship by giving it more than what’s healthy for you.

Learning to say no was one of the hardest obstacles I needed to overcome when it came to people-pleasing, especially in romantic relationships. I thought that saying yes to them meant I was making myself happier. But other people’s comfort doesn’t equate to my own.

Boundaries are important for any relationship and saying no to people is one way you create them. Your limits and what you can give are understood. In return, you feel respected and cared for. The relationship strengthens, and both of you will be happier in the long-run.

Detach from other people’s opinions.

“When I seek your approval, I don’t approve of the me that’s seeking the approval.” — Byron Katie

It’s a harsh reality, but not everyone in life will like you. What’s a bit more brutal? A lot of people will have wrong ideas about you that forever live inside their heads.

I once dated a man who swooped in as my “knight-in-shining-armour” after I got out of an abusive relationship. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I used this guy as a bandage for the wound my ex left.

That relationship was tainted because I didn’t take the time I needed to heal from my last breakup. We argued, fought, and eventually had a messy ending. A year later, a friend of mine told me they saw that ex, and he described me as his “crazy ex.”

While part of me felt attacked and wanted to change his opinion, the other part of me realized that’s simply how life goes. We can’t please everyone, and once you detach yourself from what people think of you, it’s freeing to live life in ways that make you happiest.

No matter where you are in life, it’s never too late to start living in ways that suit you best. You can have happy, thriving relationships, but also respect your needs.

You aren’t helping yourself or others by always trying to make everyone happy. Instead, help others by being your authentic self and showing people how to draw healthy boundaries.

