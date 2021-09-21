Women love romantic phrases

Pexels

No matter how long you’ve been together, romance should be cultivated in a relationship. Just like you want to feel appreciated and wanted, so does your partner.

Whether you’ve been married for years or freshly swiped right on each other, romance is always the answer.

And while there are romantic things you can do for your partner, there are also romantic things you can say. Gestures go a long way, but for some people, words mean a lot more.

And you don’t need to be Shakespeare or write poetic love letters to do this. You just need to know a few phrases to let us know we matter to you:

“I appreciate you.”

This phrase is a lot better than “thank you.” While giving thanks has its time and place, “I appreciate you” feels much more personal.

Showing appreciation lets your partner know that everything they do for you isn’t going unnoticed. Sometimes, all anyone needs is a little appreciation.

“I’m sorry.”

Let me be clear here: I’m not saying to throw around apologies.

But sometimes, people get a little too high on our horses. And while you might want to stay up there, it’s detrimental to a relationship to do so for too long.

If you yelled at your partner or did something to upset them, an apology can diffuse the tension and remind them you care.

“We’re a team.”

All too often, I hear about couples arguing like they’re on opposing teams.

But in a partnership, the goal should always be to fix problems to benefit the relationship and each other.

And if that’s the case, then there’s no need to yell or fight. Remind your partner you’re on their team. You’re not against them; you’re in this with them.

“Can you explain ___ to me?”

People talk about their problems or interests in a way that other people can’t understand. It’s hard to realize when you’re talking at a high-level about something so close to you.

So instead of pretending like you understand, ask your partner to explain things to you. Not only will you better understand what’s going on, but your partner will also appreciate that you care enough to ask questions.

“Here’s a glass of water.”

It seems like a small phrase, but the implications behind it are far more.

When someone anticipates your needs and cares enough to take the initiative, the result is a whole lot of romance. You may just be handing her a glass of water, but you’re also letting her know you care about her well-being.

“I don’t know what to do.”

In an argument, people usually jump to trying to fix things or shutting off completely.

This is why it baffles me that more people don’t simply say, “I don’t know what to do.” Because that’s usually the case.

If you find yourself in an argument, try saying this to your partner. Tensions will ease, and perhaps you can come to a solution together.

“That sounds hard.”

Your partner comes home and relays to you how shitty their boss treated them.

What do you do? Try to tell them how to fix it? Or tell your partner to let it go?

Both are actually unhelpful. Most of the time, people just want to be heard. Letting your partner know you understand how upsetting that situation was validates their feelings; most of the time, that’s all anyone wants.

“Is there anything I can do for you?”

If you want to let your partner know you want to help, this phrase will do just that.

Chances are, you don’t know what will help them at that moment. Instead of trying to guess, simply ask your partner if there is anything you can do for them.

“You’re my best friend.”

Only say this phrase if you actually feel this way.

Often, romance is focused so much on the love aspect. But the friendship part of a relationship is just as important. Women want to know they mean something to you, to the extent that you enjoy hanging out with them.

“I saw this and thought of you.”

It’s one thing to get someone flowers. It’s another to be out and about and see something that reminds you of your partner.

If that ever happens, I suggest taking a photo or buying the thing. Your partner will be so happy, even if it’s the silliest gift or sign you saw. The simple idea that you were thinking of them throughout your day is great to know.

“Just thinking of you.”

And if you don’t see anything that reminds you of them, this phrase is totally acceptable to send sporadically.

When you’re both busy at work and focused on your days, a little reminder that you think of your partner will make her feel special; I guarantee this will put a smile on her face, no matter how stressful the day.

“You’re smart/witty/fun/adventurous.”

Compliments that aren’t focused on her physical appearance are going to go a long way.

Growing up, women mostly hear comments about their looks. While I still suggest letting her know she’s beautiful, also make sure to comment on her other qualities. She’ll appreciate knowing that you admire her for many qualities.

“Have the last slice of pizza.”

And of course, the ultimate romantic phrase is giving away the last cheesy slice of pizza.

You want it. We know you want it. But the fact that your willing to give it up is the ultimate sacrifice. What’s more romantic than that?

If you’re looking to let your partner know how much you mean to them, try incorporating these phrases into your life more.

Remember, romance is always something to keep up in a relationship. Everyone wants to feel special.