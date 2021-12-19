Columbus Zoo Wildlights Experience

Columbus, OH

Come enjoy the many activities and rides for the whole family at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium!

There are many lights and animals to see at the annual Wildlights attraction.

The attractions include Polar Bear Express which is a train ride through a winter wonderland on the North America Train. Cost is $2 per ride, per person.

The Smores Experiance where adults and kids can roast a giant marshmallow over a glowing fire! Smores really do make the perfect treat!

Camel rides which will be $7 per person. Haven't you always thought it would be cool to ride a camel?!

Holiday Rhythm around the watering hole which is an animated light display to festive songs, adored by both adults and children.

Sparkling Spruce presented by Diamond Cellar. This is located in Adventure Cove and has. two animated light displays. "Candela: The Evolution of Light" and "Holiday Cheer". They will be sure to take you on a magical journey!

If you're looking to see Santa, make sure to make it before December 23rd before he heads out to meet with other kids!

Also, I want to add that December 26th through January 2nd the Columbus Zoo wants to honor First Responders and Public Safety with free admission for them and their immediate family (up to 5 members) so make sure to bring your photo ID! $10 parking fee still applies.

The Columbus Zoo strives to make sure your Christmas is filled with cheer and happiness every year during Wildlights. This event will be going on through January 2nd so you will want to get your tickets soon to enjoy all that Columbus Zoo has to offer during this Christmas season!

