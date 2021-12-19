Delaware County woman searching for missing son

Carmen Rene Moore has been wanting to reunite with her two sons, Anthony and Haiden, for years. They went into the system in Delware County when they were just ages 9 and 6. She has been reaching out to come in contact with Anthony but has been told that he is nowhere to be found. His full name is Anthony Joseph Moore, born on 10-01-2003. Anthony is now 18 years old and Carmen has been told his case is closed and he was never adopted. There has been no word on where he has went and Carmen is worried sick. She believes he could be in danger. When Carmen went to get his birth certificate, the health department claims there is no one by that name with that date of birth. She also hired a private investigator who says the same. There is no account for Anthony on social media. Luckily, Carmen has been in contact with her other son, Haiden which is now 15 years old but he also has no idea of his brothers whereabouts. If you know his name or possibly think you know him and his whereabouts, please contact 614 350 4334 or 614-300-3537.

We want to believe that he is out there also searching for his mother and possibly he was never allowed access to her but now that he is an adult, he may be wanting to reunite with her. Please help by sharing this in hopes that he can reach out to her if he is able.

I am a wife and a mother of 2. My goal is to report missing people in hopes that they can return safely to their families. As someone who has a family member that's been missing since 2016, this is a passion of mine to be a voice and give publicity to all missing children/adults in Ohio.

