Empowering Yourself Over Anxiety

Fear. This is a sentence all of its own. You instantly understand it and we all understand what it means to each of us. It can get the best of us, whether it is fear of failure, success, or even fear of fear. All of us have experienced fear at some point in our lives and it can be a real stumbling block that holds us back from being truly successful. In some cases, it is so traumatizing that it paralyzes. In coaching, you have to learn to put the fear behind you. Fear can't hold you back forever if you don’t let it.

Earlier in my career, I was one of those who was paralyzed by fear. Especially speaking in front of people. It was something that I knew I had to push through. Through research and using techniques I as able to work my way through this debilitating emotion.

I developed these strategies from studying Tony Robbins. He offers easy to follow strategies that you can use today. Another resource that was helpful to me is Psychology Today.

woman in a coffee shop smiling Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

There are several ways to overcome fear, here are my top 9 that I have used:

1. SEPARATE REALITY FROM PERCEPTION

Ask yourself what is really happening here. What are the true facts, not my imagination? Now that you have the facts do they match up with your imagination?

2. IDENTIFY THE TRIGGER

As we go through life we learn our triggers. Figure out what it is in this situation that triggers you. Identifying your trigger will help you learn to combat it.

3. KNOW WHERE FEAR LIVES IN YOUR BODY

There are times when fear takes over physically. It affects different people in different ways. Identify if/how it affects your physical body and do the work to take care of your body. Ex: if you hold stress in your back, you can learn stretches, foam rolling, etc. to avoid the pain.

4. PRACTICE GRATITUDE

Practicing gratitude doesn’t sound very special but it is a powerful tool in helping with your mindset. Every day, list out 1-3 things you are thankful for. It doesn’t matter how big or small it is, gratitude helps shift the mind into a positive light, which over time, overcomes fear.

woman meditating Photo by Conscious Design on Unsplash

5. LISTEN TO YOUR INNER VOICE

We all have that inner voice that just yells at us at the wrong time. Monitor your inner conversations. You have heard this before and I will state it again because it is true. If you wouldn’t say it to a friend, don’t say it to yourself. Speak positively to yourself and remind yourself of your strengths. Again, this is helping with the mindset.

6. CREATE A NEW ASSOCIATION

This too shall pass. Remind yourself that the feeling is momentary and the moment will pass. Breathe through it. Focus on the positive outcome of the situation, rather than the scary in-between. If you can’t get to a positive outcome, focus on your breathing.

7. LOOK AT THE GLASS HALF FULL

Perception is reality. It is your reality whatever that is. Perception is a very powerful thing, and how you feel about your situation dictates how you respond. Thinking positively will give you a much better chance of success. Like everything else in life, you have to work at this. Once is not enough. This won’t happen overnight; practice with just one thought. What is one recurring negative/fearful thought you have? Work on reversing this one thought. Write down, sing it, record it, and play it back to yourself. Over time, you will begin to see this has become a habit.

8. PRACTICE BREATHING EXERCISES

Breath is life. Breathing helps center your body; when you stop breathing, your heart stops beating. You can do a grounding exercise, or even just take 5 deep, long breaths at any point to calm and center yourself. It is best to start your day with this, but feel free to practice a day long.

9. CREATE A SAFE SPACE

When you feel safe and secure, there is no room for fear. Find somewhere safe you can retreat to when ill feelings begin- whether this is a real place such as your bedroom, or a place in your mind such as the beach. This sense of comfort will soothe you and allow you to face your fear.

Conclusion

Please keep in mind, these are just 9 strategies, not everything works for everyone. But this is a place to start.