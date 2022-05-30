Champaign, IL

Many Questions Remain After Champaign House Fire

Kimberly Forsythe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwrzZ_0fv0QaTS00
Demolition site after fire destroyed the home.~ Kimberly Forsythe

After a fire broke out at a Champaign home, many questions still remain as to what caused the blaze and the whereabouts of an occupant of the home since the fire broke out. The fire in the 4300 block of Stonebridge Court in the Ironwood subdivision occurred early last Thursday morning.

Reports state that neighbors called 911 around 2 am to report the blaze. Upon arrival, firefighters saw that the home was engulfed in flames. For the next 18 hours, firefighters worked to douse the flames, protect neighboring homes, prevent any flare-ups, and sift through the rubble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1craPA_0fv0QaTS00
Rubble from the demolished home.~ Kimberly Forsythe

Due to the intense fire and the destruction of the home, investigators are concerned they may not be able to identify what caused the fire. But, aside from the mystery of what started the blaze, there is an even deeper mystery surrounding a man who lived at the home but has yet to be located.

According to reports, Ramiro Aguas, co-founder of the La Bamba restaurant chain, owns the home. Aguas was not living in the home at the time. However, two other men were. Police were able to make contact with one man, but the other, 50-year-old Jose Javier Andrade, has not been seen since about 7 hours before the fire.

Police say they are not treating Andrade's disappearance as suspicious, but they would still like to speak with him. Instead, it is currently a missing person's case. The home was demolished this week so investigators could sift through the debris, looking for clues about the cause of the fire and Andrade's whereabouts. After 5 hours of searching the debris piece-by-piece, authorities were confident Andrade did not perish in the fire.

The public is asked to contact Champaign police if they have any information about Andrade or the fire.

Published by

I write about whatever inspires me at the moment. Professional Collector of Experiences. Motto: "Keep your mind hungry, else you will be devoured."

Champaign, IL
