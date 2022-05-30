SWAT Incident in West Humboldt Park After 2nd Mass Shooting This Weekend

4400 Block of W. Walton St. Google Maps

In the 2nd mass shooting this weekend, a man opened fire in Humboldt Park near the 4400 block of West Walton Street at around 10:30 pm last night, killing a 69-year-old man and injuring three others. The unidentified victim was shot in the torso, dying at the hospital a short time later.

The three other victims were a 25-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, and a 27-year-old man. All three were taken to area hospitals and are expected to recover.

The 23-year-old suspect was shot by law enforcement and suffered a minor injury after he barricaded himself in a building, leading to a brief standoff with SWAT. He is currently in stable condition at a local hospital. The motives for the shooting are still unknown, but police are investigating whether it was a domestic incident.

Over Memorial Day weekend, at least 6 people have been killed and 30 others have been wounded in 2 mass shootings in the city. Chicago experiences a spike in violence around Memorial Day every year, and this year is no different.

With Memorial Day weekend's increase in crime, police will be working around the clock to try and keep the peace. CPD announced last week that it had canceled days off for law enforcement and adding extra patrols in areas that have been prone to violence in the past. They are also working with community groups to try and quell the violence before it starts.

However, it is important to note that overall homicides in the city are down 11% compared to this time last year, said CPD Superintendent David Brown. Additionally, "Going into the summer, shootings are down 16%. In our high-focus violent areas in the city, we have even more decreases in crime," he said.

To help curb crime, Chicago has implemented an earlier curfew for unaccompanied minors that started this weekend. Anyone aged 17 or younger is subject to the curfew which has been decreased to 10 pm, instead of 11 pm.