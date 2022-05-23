Where to Find Farm Fresh Eggs in Champaign-Urbana

There's nothing quite like an egg fresh from the farm! The eggs from the supermarket just don't compare. Not only have the eggs from the supermarket traveled a long distance and been sitting on a shelf for who knows how long, but they're also usually from battery-caged hens.

When you crack open a farm-fresh egg and compare the yolk to a store-bought egg, you'll notice a big difference. The yolk of a farm-fresh egg is much brighter in color and the egg white is much firmer.

If you're looking for the best eggs possible, your best bet is to find a local farmer who sells eggs from pasture-raised hens. These hens are free to roam and forage for their food, which results in a tastier, more nutritious egg.

If you're looking for farm-fresh eggs in Champaign-Urbana, here are a few places to check out. However, be advised that you better get there early, because these eggs go fast!

Common Ground Food Coop, Urbana - Located at 300 S Broadway Ave, Urbana. Open daily from 7:30 am to 9 pm.

Joy of Illinois Farms - Located at 1689 County Road 400 E, Champaign. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm plus Tuesday and Friday from 9 am to 12 pm.

Joyful Wren Farms - Located at 983 County Rd 900 E, Champaign. Open daily from 7:30 am to dusk.

Prairie Fruits Farm - Located at 4410 N Lincoln Ave, Champaign. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm.

Urbana's Market at the Square - Located at 400 South Vine Street, Urbana. Open from 7 am to 12 pm every Saturday from May through October.

University of Illinois Meat & Egg Sales Room - Located at 1503 S Maryland Dr, Urbana. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5:30 pm and Fridays from 8 am-1 pm.

If you know of any other great places to get farm-fresh eggs in Champaign-Urbana, please share in the comments! Happy egg hunting!