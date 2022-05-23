2nd Victim Identified in Chicago McDonald's Mass Shooting

Anthony Allen has been identified as the 2nd victim in a fatal Chicago McDonald's mass shooting. Charise Allen/ABC Chicago

Anthony Allen, a 31-year-old father of two has been identified as the second victim in the fatal mass shooting that happened outside a Near North Side McDonald's located in the 800-block of North State Street last week. In total, 9 people were shot, 2 fatally. It happened just before 11 pm on Thursday.

Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with the shooting. 21-year-old Jaylun Sanders and 20-year-old Kameron Abram, are both from Chicago and are currently being held without bond. Both are facing two counts of murder each.

It is alleged that the two men fired shots into a crowd, resulting in the death of Anthony Allen and another victim, 30-year-old Antonio Wade . Wade was a father of two with twins on the way. 7 others were wounded but expected to survive.

Earlier in the evening, one of Allen's friends, a teenager identified by Allen's mother, Charise Allen , as Parnelius Saunders had been robbed, and the events leading up to the shooting may have stemmed from the robbery. Allen believed the shooters had been the perpetrators in the robbery hours before.

Saunders was also shot 9 times in the McDonald's but survived. Allegedly, after the robbery, the two parties had crossed paths again at McDonald's, and after exchanging words with an unidentified female who then went and got Sanders and Abrams, a fight broke out according to cell phone video captured during the incident. The video also showed people ducking for cover as at least 21 shots were fired.

After the shooting, Sanders and Abrams tried to flee the scene. They attempted to escape through the subway but were apprehended a short time later.