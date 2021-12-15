Car Gets T-Boned on Bloomington Road

Silver SUV T-boned another vehicle near Prospect & Bloomington intersection. Kimberly Forsythe

Champaign, IL - A minor two-car accident on Bloomington Road briefly shut down traffic during one of the busiest times of the day. The accident happened at the intersection of Bloomington Road and Prospect Avenue. The accident is still under investigation.

I happened to be in the area when the accident occurred. While I didn't see the actual collision, apparently, a silver-colored four-door car collided with another vehicle around 4:20 p.m., Tuesday afternoon. The accident briefly closed traffic in the east-bound direction while police investigated. One vehicle sustained minor front damage and was moved off the main road, while the other continued to block the right-hand lane until it could be towed away.

While there were no serious injuries in this accident, fatal traffic accidents in Champaign County have already risen above the previous 2 years combined, according to Illinois Department of Transportation accident statistics . In 2019 and 2020, there were 6 and 15 fatal accidents, respectively. So far in 2021, there have been 21.

If you find yourself involved in an accident, there are a few things you should do immediately. First, call the police and request an ambulance if anyone is injured. Second, make sure everyone is okay and move any vehicles that are blocking traffic. Third, take pictures of the scene and collect as much information as you can. Finally, do not leave the scene until the police have arrived.

As the holiday season gets into full swing, it is important to be mindful of Champaign County traffic and roadway conditions. Please be safe, buckle up, and don't drink and drive.