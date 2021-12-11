Champaign, IL

Champaign on High Tornado Alert After Edwardsville Building Collapse

Kimberly Forsythe

Champaign, IL - I bet your phone was chiming like crazy just as mine was this evening. My daughter grabbed her camera to try to capture some of the almost non-stop lightning that was lighting up the night. During the brunt of the storm, the police scanner site I typically monitor went down. All lives feeds were down, in fact. We were a little on-edge, and rightfully so.

The storm that swept through Champaign was also responsible for a reportedly "mass casualty" event at an Amazon warehouse facility in Edwardsville. Current reports say there could be as many as 50-100 people still trapped in the rubble of the facility. As of this writing, emergency crews have not been able to get into the building because of the damage sustained in the collapse.

Several videos from areas local to Edwardsville are trending on Twitter, showing both the conditions inside and outside the collapsed building. Here is a video captured by an Edwardsville resident with the tornado visible in front of the city lights.

Someone even captured an image that appears there could have been two tornadoes touching down at the same time in Edwardsville, thought that has yet to be confirmed.

Champaign city officials are urging residents in parts of the city that are within the tornado warning area to take cover and stay safe. This includes staying away from windows and getting into an interior room on the lowest level of your home. The tornado warning is in effect until 2 am CST tomorrow morning.

Few details about the event have been released as of yet regarding the status of the trapped Amazon workers or other damage in the area. Monitoring the situation.

Champaign, IL
