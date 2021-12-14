Chicago-Based Tech Orgs Aim to Dominate Quantum Computing

Artists rendition of a quantum computing chip Pixabay

Chicago, IL - Several Chicago-based organizations have partnered together to create Duality , an accelerator program aimed at advancing quantum computing. It was officially launched in April 2021 and will begin accepting applications and offering information sessions for businesses interested in applying for the 2nd cohort starting on December 15th, 2021. As noted in the announcement by Polsky , it is the first program of its kind to focus on businesses entering the quantum science and technology space.

Quantum computing has the potential to solve problems that are currently unsolvable with classical computing and thus has the potential to revolutionize many industries. Access to quantum computing resources and mentorship is currently quite limited, but this is quickly changing. Duality will provide access to world-class quantum computing resources, mentorship from leading quantum scientists and entrepreneurs, and an accelerator program designed to help businesses launch and take their quantum products and services to market.

However, quantum computers are still in their early stages of development, and businesses looking to capitalize on this technology need access to resources and mentorship in order to take full advantage of the potential innovations in the industry. According to Chuck Vallurupalli , Senior Director of Duality, “If quantum technology is to live up to its revolutionary potential, desirable solutions that address unmet needs must reach the market. That’s where Duality comes in."

"The Duality program accelerates the success of quantum startups by drawing from the Chicago region’s rich quantum ecosystem – including its world-class universities and research institutions, two national laboratories, and diverse industry base of potential end-users – plus a deep bench of business mentors to support quantum startups as they refine their business models and increase customer adoption. Duality startups are fully immersed in the Chicago and regional quantum ecosystem. The hope is that they will stay and build their businesses in the Chicago area,” he said.

Projected Job Growth in Quantum Computing

The Bureau of Labor Statistics lumps QC professionals into the physicist category. Because of this, job growth projections for this specific field are skewed. The projected rate of growth is 8% above average in the next 10 years. However, this figure seems to not take into account the significant leaps in quantum technology that have taken place just in the last year, such as Google creating a " Time Crystal " with their quantum computer.

Despite this, it should be noted that a quick search for quantum computing jobs in the Chicago area shows that growth in the area has already started to blossom. And, as Vallurupalli stated, the recent influx of job postings in the area reflects the reality of how quickly this field is growing.“The Chicago region is ideally suited to be the nation’s capital of quantum business, which would be of great economic consequence. The quantum computing industry alone is projected to grow to $830 million by 2024, up from $320 million last year, and add thousands of jobs, not only for quantum physics PhDs but also for engineers, technicians, software programmers, and other roles like sales and marketing,” he said.

Some of the areas quantum computing will have a transformative impact on include, but is certainly not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence

Simulations

Finance

Computational chemistry

Data security

Pharmaceutical development

Astrophysics

Developments in quantum computing will also have a profound impact on society as a whole. For example, privacy and data security will become far more important as quantum computers are able to break the most common forms of encryption. This could potentially have a huge impact on the way we live our lives and the way businesses operate.

Major Corporations Forging Ahead

“It is exciting to be on the precipice of the commercialization of quantum technology, which saw a tremendous increase in private investment last year," says Vallurupalli. "Corporations across a wide swathe of industries are exploring different uses for such massive computing power, which could help logistics companies find the most efficient transport routes; airports maximize gate usage; pharmaceutical companies develop the best drug formulations; auto companies discover the best battery materials for electric cars; insurance companies quantify risk more quickly and accurately. Companies that are not preparing for quantum yet are at risk of losing their competitive advantage.”

Indeed, Vallurupalli's statements are in line with the organizations we see joining the QC bandwagon. Major players, such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), IBM (NASDAQ: IBM ), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG ) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), to name only a tiny fraction are forging ahead with their own plans to lead the QC revolution.

Applying to the Quantum Computing Accelerator Program

Starting December 15th, you can request an informational meeting to discuss eligibility requirements, as well as submit an application. In order to apply, startups must meet the following requirements :

Early-stage scalable startups must offer quantum technology-based solutions with a unique value proposition

The startup must be an established U.S. legal entity at the time of entry to the program

The startup must address a large market with unmet needs

The CEO must work full-time with the startup

The CEO must be able to work side-by-side with other cohort members in Chicago and immerse in the regional quantum ecosystem for extended periods during the 12-month program

Applications must be received by March 25, 2022, and applicants will be notified if they are accepted by May 24, 2022. If accepted into the program, cohorts must attend the orientation in Chicago on July 11, 2022. Those who are selected will have an opportunity to work with some of the pioneers of the industry.

