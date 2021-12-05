Washington, DC

Avowed Pro-Fascism Group 'Patriot Front' Marches on D.C.

Kimberly Forsythe

Patriot Front rally in Philadelphia in July of 2021NBC News Philadelphia

Washington, D.C. - Once again, a spotlight has been thrust on the self-proclaimed pro-fascism group 'Patriot Front' (formerly known as Vanguard America, organizers of the deadly 'Unite the Right' rally) as the group of more than 100 people arrived in Washington D.C. for an impromptu march through the nation's capital. Independent journalist, Ford Fischer captured raw footage of the incident and live-streamed it to Twitter. For several hours, the group stood in formation, surrounded by D.C. law enforcement.

According to the Daily Beast report:

As Patriot Front’s leader Thomas Rousseau spoke beside the Capitol reflecting pool, bystanders booed. Asked about the reason for the march, Rousseau said, “Our demonstrations are an exhibition of our unified capability to organize, to show our strength—not as brawlers or public nuisances, but as men capable of illustrating a message and seeking an America that more closely resembles the interests of its true people.”

The group is notorious for arriving at rallies with members loaded into U-Hauls or other large trucks. They carried small plastic shields and waved their flag. Aside from some profanity aimed at other passersby, there were no reported disturbances. However, this has not always been the case in the past when the group decided to march in various cities around the US. This isn't even the first time the group has made headlines in D.C. as they occupied the west side of the capitol grounds in February 2020.

Earlier, in July of this year, Philadelphia residents took swift action to condemn the group as they attempted to march in the city. During that event, witnesses stated there were violent confrontations as the group marched past the Holocaust Memorial on Ben Franklin Parkway. The group was forced to leave the city, stopping only briefly to speak with the police.

As for today's march in D.C., the group apparently ran into logistical troubles when they realized that the trucks that brought the marchers in could not fit all of them to take them out of the city. Many of the group's participants remained behind as the trucks made multiple trips to haul them out of the city.

Kimberly considers herself to be a "polymathic professional collector of experiences." She enjoys writing, but most of all, continuously learning.

