Mount Zion, IL

Mt. Zion Police Investigating Threat at Mt. Zion High School

Kimberly Forsythe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2steJA_0dCimcao00
Mt. Zion High SchoolMt. Zion School District

Mount Zion, IL - After finding threatening graffiti inside three restrooms at Mt. Zion High School, police were notified of a possible threat involving the school. The graffiti was discovered at around 11 am on Thursday. After conducting multiple interviews with students and staff, police stated they were unable to substantiate the threats.

An official statement from Mt. Zion police gave further information about the nature of the threat by saying that while the threats did not target a specific individual or action, school officials still believed it to be concerning enough to warrant investigation by police.

As the nation is still reeling from recent school shootings, the Mt. Zion police department stated it would continue to pursue a criminal investigation into the matter. To help alleviate tension in the community, they stated they will be increasing police presence at the school for the next several days, perhaps longer if it is deemed necessary. Out of an abundance of caution, officials also advise that students and parents remain alert and report any suspicious activities immediately.

In the state of Illinois, making terroristic threats can lead to a Class X felony. Penalties for a Class X felony conviction means the person who made the threat could be subject to anywhere from 6 to 30 years in prison, and up to $25,000 in fines.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Police and community officials urge anyone with information about who may have done the graffiti to report their tip to the Mt. Zion Police Department at (217) 864-4012.

Published by

Kimberly considers herself to be a “polymathic professional collector of experiences.” She enjoys writing, but most of all, continuously learning.

Champaign, IL
9 followers

