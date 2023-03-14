Business Beat: New ramen and sushi restaurant has grand opening in Forsyth County

Kimberly Bond

(Forsyth County, GA) With the return of freezing temperatures this week, are you craving a nice, hot bowl of noodles? You may want to try one of the area’s newest restaurants, Kumo Sushi and Ramen. Located just off Market Place Boulevard next to Old Harbor Seafood Kitchen (the old Mia’s Pizza location), this new Asian-inspired restaurant just celebrated its grand opening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDZkG_0lIeKkiw00
Kumo Sushi and Ramen recently celebrated their grand opening in the Market Place shopping center off exit 14.Photo byKimberly Bond

What can you expect from a ramen restaurant? If you’re only familiar with the microwaveable meal-in-a-cup variety beloved by college students, rest assured that the ramen served by restaurants is a very different experience.

Ramen is a traditional Japanese noodle soup dish. There are different types of ramen based on the style of broth and noodle type used. One of the most popular, shoyu ramen, uses a chicken broth base flavored with soy sauce and thick noodles. Other types may use miso paste or a pork-based broth and can have thin or curly noodles. Usually, ramen noodles have a satisfying chewiness that pairs well with the flavorful broth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ir7oC_0lIeKkiw00
Traditional ramen features hot broth, chewy noodles, and a variety of satisfying toppings.Photo byKumo Sushi & Ramen

A restaurant-quality bowl of ramen is usually finished with toppings. This can include everything from thin slices of meat to poached eggs to dried seaweed. Chopped scallions and sliced bamboo are also often added.

Kumo Sushi and Ramen offers several different types of ramen. One choice is Tonkotsu Ramen, which has a pork broth base and features chashu pork along with nori, bamboo shoots, boiled egg, and a Naruto fish cake. There are also vegetable, chicken, beef, and seafood ramen choices.

Sushi is also a main menu item at Kumo Sushi and Ramen. There are traditional rolls and hand rolls featuring ingredients like tuna and yellowtail, plus special rolls with names like Fantasy, Sexy City, and Crazy Monkey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMvMw_0lIeKkiw00
Special sushi rolls usually feature more ingredients and savory sauces.Photo byKumo Sushi & Ramen

Hibachi-style meats, fried rice, soup, and salad round out the menu. You can even finish your meal with something sweet like mochi ice cream or a Japanese ice cream waffle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oxDk_0lIeKkiw00
Kumo Sushi and Ramen is located in the shopping area behind Lowe's just down from Chipotle and next to Old Harbor Seafood.Photo byKimberly Bond

Kumo Sushi and Ramen’s address is 911 Market Place Boulevard #6 in Cumming. Make sure to check the hours before you go since its operating hours vary daily. It is open on Mondays from 11:00-3:00, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00-3:00 and 4:30-9:30, on Saturday from 11:30-10:00, and on Sunday from 11:30-9:30.

I'm a writer, editor, and journalist with a background in law and science. I love writing about interesting local places and events in Forsyth County, especially new businesses or family-friendly experiences.

Cumming, GA
