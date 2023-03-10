Longtime Forsyth County leader Roger Crow honored with key to the city of Cumming

(Forsyth County, GA) Roger Crow, a longtime local leader, was honored with a special Key to the City recognition during the City of Cumming March Work Session on Tuesday, March 7. Mayor Troy Brumbalow and city council members noted that Crow has been a “pillar of the community” for decades.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow and members of the Cumming City Council presented Roger Crow with a Key to the City. Photo by City of Cumming

Crow has been a Forsyth County resident for nearly 40 years. He and his wife Ann moved to the area in 1984 when Crow became president of the Bank of Cumming. Crow began serving in community organizations like the Sawnee Association of the Arts and the Chamber of Commerce. Soon, he held leadership roles in both groups.

Roger Crow's family gathered to celebrate his achievement. Photo by City of Cumming

During his tenure, Crow presided over the construction of the Sawnee Arts Center. It served as an important community gathering center for years and is now the home of the Forsyth County Tax Commissioner’s office. He also served as president of the Chamber of Commerce and helped coordinate the community response during the 1987 Civil Rights March. Along with other Chamber members, Crow helped ensure future strong county leadership by forming the Leadership Forsyth program.

Crow eventually started his own company, Matrixbsc, Inc. It has helped serve small businesses in the area for more than 35 years with account, payroll, and tax needs. But even as a busy business owner, Crow continued to identify community needs and take steps to meet them. As one example, his experience serving on a grand jury prompted him to form a committee to explore building a new county courthouse. After the idea received widespread community support, the new courthouse building project got underway. The building was completed in March 2015.

A husband and father of three daughters, Crow also provided consistent leadership as a member of his church, First Baptist Church of Cumming. He was president of his Sunday school class for many years and helped lead efforts to move the church to a new location, establish a church council, and build an activities center.

Crow has been a "pillar of the community" for more than 40 years. Photo by City of Cumming

In recognition of his many years of service to the City of Cumming in his professional and private life, Mayor Brumbalow presented Crow with his very own Key to the City. The golden key, which bears the city seal, was set in a commemorative plaque engraved with Crow’s name.

