Forsyth County Couples Celebrate Love with Free Valentine's Day Courthouse Weddings

(Forsyth County, GA) Could you feel the love in downtown Cumming this week? On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Forsyth County Probate Court offered free wedding ceremonies to Forsyth County couples who wanted to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day. Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko said she performed ceremonies almost all day long.

Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko performed free wedding ceremonies for many Forsyth County couples on Valentine's Day. Photo by Forsyth County

“Being able to be a part of a couple’s big day is an honor and we were excited to offer ceremonies free to residents,” said Weeks-Marisko. “What better way to celebrate love than weddings on Valentine’s Day?”

“I had heard [of] several people that had delayed their wedding due to the pandemic or because of current economic conditions, and I wanted to provide a service for them to be able to get married,” said Weeks-Marisko. “It’s an exciting way for our office to get to help other citizens of our county, and it’s an honor for me to be a special part of each of these couples as they begin their new life together.”

Family joined this couple to celebrate their exchange of vows. Photo by Forsyth County

Friends and family members joined many of the happy couples who were married at Tuesday’s event. With their loved ones looking on, newlyweds Sarah and Milton Yeska-Stacul said the free ceremony was “something special.”

“It seemed like it was kind of a group effort for everyone in this county to make [our ceremony] feel special for us,” said the new Mrs. Yeska-Stacul. “And for that, we’re grateful.”

Though a courthouse wedding might not be right for everyone, Yeska-Stacul added that the bride and groom can still make it “special in your own way.”

Each bride and groom made their ceremony special in their own way. Photo by Forsyth County

How much did these couples save by taking part in the free event? Wedding expenses can vary greatly depending on factors including the number of guests, location, décor, food, entertainment, and more, but costs can add up quickly. According to The Knot , the 2022 national average cost of a wedding was $30,000. The average cost of a wedding in Georgia was only slightly lower than the national average of $26,000.

A couple lovingly embraces at their Valentine's Day wedding celebration. Photo by Forsyth County

If you missed the free event but still want to get married in Forsyth County, you can apply for a marriage license online . The marriage license is $56, but if you provide proof of premarital counseling , the fee is reduced to only $16.

Next, you and your intended must visit the Probate Court Clerk’s Office, which is located at 100 West Courthouse Square in the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex Building. It is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You’ll need the confirmation number for the online application and a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, or identification card to obtain the license. Then you can plan your own courthouse wedding or whatever ceremony is right for you and your future spouse.