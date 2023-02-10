Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" Week

(Forsyth County, GA) Doesn't it feel like we could all use a little more kindness these days? At the February 7 work session, the city of Cumming declared this week “Be Kind to Everyone Week.” The resolution was inspired by the Moore family, who started with a simple message and a summer project and turned it into a thriving company.

Jackie and Jordyn Moore celebrate "Be Kind to Everyone" week with Mayor Troy Brumbalow and members of the city council. Photo by City of Cumming

Ben and Jackie Moore, Forsyth County residents, have two children, Jordyn and Hudson. Like 1 out of every 46 children in Georgia, Jordyn has autism. She attended South Forsyth High School, but her family worried about her life after she left the school system.

In 2018, the family created a summer project focused on helping Jordyn learn job skills – Jordyn’s Summer Shirt Project. They designed a T-shirt with a basic but impactful statement: Be Kind to Everyone.

Though they started small, the project soon grew into a successful family business . In 2022, the Moore family moved their shirt shop into a 5,500-square-foot warehouse in Cumming. Be Kind to Everyone shirts have been sold nationwide, and the family even hosts their own podcast focused on making the world a kinder place. Jordyn is an important part of the team, rolling shirts, helping fill orders, and signing or stamping thank-you cards to purchasers.

The company offers shirts and hoodies in many designs and styles plus accessories like hats, tote bags, and decals. Customers can also choose a “Kindness Kit” featuring fun items like keychains, pens, and buttons.

The Moore family has sold shirts encouraging kindness in all 50 states. Photo by The Moore Family

In honor of the family’s entrepreneurial spirit and positive message, Mayor Troy Brumbalow declared that the week of February 7 is “Be Kind to Everyone” week. Jordyn and her mom, Jackie, were honored at the meeting and presented with a certificate to commemorate the special occasion.

What will you do to “Be Kind to Everyone” this week? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.