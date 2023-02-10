Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" Week

Kimberly Bond

(Forsyth County, GA) Doesn't it feel like we could all use a little more kindness these days? At the February 7 work session, the city of Cumming declared this week “Be Kind to Everyone Week.” The resolution was inspired by the Moore family, who started with a simple message and a summer project and turned it into a thriving company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPLPg_0kjREzyG00
Jackie and Jordyn Moore celebrate "Be Kind to Everyone" week with Mayor Troy Brumbalow and members of the city council.Photo byCity of Cumming

Ben and Jackie Moore, Forsyth County residents, have two children, Jordyn and Hudson. Like 1 out of every 46 children in Georgia, Jordyn has autism. She attended South Forsyth High School, but her family worried about her life after she left the school system.

In 2018, the family created a summer project focused on helping Jordyn learn job skills – Jordyn’s Summer Shirt Project. They designed a T-shirt with a basic but impactful statement: Be Kind to Everyone.

Though they started small, the project soon grew into a successful family business. In 2022, the Moore family moved their shirt shop into a 5,500-square-foot warehouse in Cumming. Be Kind to Everyone shirts have been sold nationwide, and the family even hosts their own podcast focused on making the world a kinder place. Jordyn is an important part of the team, rolling shirts, helping fill orders, and signing or stamping thank-you cards to purchasers.

The company offers shirts and hoodies in many designs and styles plus accessories like hats, tote bags, and decals. Customers can also choose a “Kindness Kit” featuring fun items like keychains, pens, and buttons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2CXc_0kjREzyG00
The Moore family has sold shirts encouraging kindness in all 50 states.Photo byThe Moore Family

In honor of the family’s entrepreneurial spirit and positive message, Mayor Troy Brumbalow declared that the week of February 7 is “Be Kind to Everyone” week. Jordyn and her mom, Jackie, were honored at the meeting and presented with a certificate to commemorate the special occasion.

What will you do to “Be Kind to Everyone” this week? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cumming# kindness# Jordyn Moore# Forsyth County# Tshirt

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a writer, editor, and journalist with a background in law and science. I love writing about interesting local places and events in Forsyth County, especially new businesses or family-friendly experiences.

Cumming, GA
489 followers

More from Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County, GA

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Free Burgers at Hopdoddy Burger Bar at The Collection

(Forsyth County, GA) Are burgers your significant other’s love language? If so, consider visiting the brand new Hopdoddy Burger Bar in The Collection this Valentine’s Day. The chain, which also features sandwiches, fried chicken, shakes, and a full bar is opening this Tuesday, February 14 in the space formerly occupied by Grub Burger Bar next to Mellow Mushroom.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County library patrons spend an afternoon with author Vanessa Riley

(Forsyth County, GA) Fiction fans gathered at the Post Road Library on Sunday, February 5 for an afternoon with award-winning author Vanessa Riley. As the author of more than 20 books in the genres of historical fiction, historical romance, and historical mystery, Riley captivated the audience with true-life tales of the people, places, and stories that have inspired her work as well as insights from her own life and career.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Seen Sasquatch? Scavenger hunt to spot Sasquatch held at Forsyth County parks

(Forsyth County, GA) Have you heard the legend of the Sasquatch? Also sometimes called Bigfoot, Sasquatch is said to be a large, hairy human-like creature that lurks in woods and forests. But blurry photographs, questionable footprints, and stray tufts of hair are all that has ever been found of this baffling beast.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Business Beat: New Publix opening this year in west Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Before long, west Forsyth County residents will have a new place to do their grocery shopping. A Publix store will anchor the Tribble Crossing shopping center at the intersection of Highway 20/Canton Highway and Post Road.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New retail team chosen to “reposition and lease” The Collection at Forsyth

(Forsyth County, GA) – CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO), the new owners of The Collection at Forsyth, have chosen professional services firm JLL to lead new leasing efforts for the mixed-use development.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County parents struggle with illnesses, shortages

Children have seen increased rates of respiratory disease this winter, leading to more pediatrician visits.Photo byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) Parents in Forsyth County and throughout Georgia who have been dealing with a series of shortages on top of a difficult viral season are hoping for some relief. Families with young kids have had trouble finding everything from formula to medications this year while dealing with long wait times at local medical offices, but some are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

North America’s largest day spa is a step closer to breaking ground in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) A company planning to build a large hot springs and spa project near The Collection just cleared an important hurdle before construction can begin. During the January 5 meeting of the Forsyth County Commissioners, the Board approved Passport Experiences’ alternate design for the project.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open

The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

North Forsyth County getting a new sandwich shop next week

(Forsyth County, GA) Families living in the Browns Bridge area of Forsyth County won’t have to travel far to satisfy their sub sandwich cravings. That’s because a new location of the popular Jimmy John’s franchise will be opening off of 369 and 400 next Wednesday, January 11.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

The inspirational story behind a new Forsyth County nonprofit group looking to help special needs adults help themselves

Family First Villages will offer job opportunities to adults with special needs.Photo byFamily First Villages. (Forsyth County, GA) Julie Carter is a person with a mission. She is the founder of Family First Villages, a new nonprofit organization inspired by Carter’s own family history. Her goal is to create a way for adults with special needs, like her sister, to live full and joyful lives while gaining independence.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Looking for a way to give back this holiday season? Check out these Forsyth County food banks helping the community

(Forsyth County, GA) During this festive time of year, many Forsyth County residents celebrate with special meals, gifts, and treats. But for others, this season can be a reminder that their families are having trouble making ends meet, with no room in the budget for any holiday extras.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Make the holidays bright with these festive local lights displays in and near Forsyth County

Many Forsyth County homes put up elaborate holiday decorations, like this one in Ashebrooke.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Families in Forsyth County are filled with holiday spirit this week as students start their winter break from school, relatives are planning visits, and there’s an undeniable chill in the air. While this time of year brings plenty of excitement, there’s also pressure to provide holiday joy for children and entertain out-of-town guests, which gets even more challenging as the temperatures drop.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How to delight in a neighborhood filled with holiday lights while helping 2 Forsyth County families in need

This Ashebrooke home is decorated in colorful lights.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for the best Christmas lights displays in Forsyth County? Ashebrooke, a large residential neighborhood located on Bethelview Road near the intersection with Kelly Mill Road, should be at the top of your list. Nearly every house boasts festive decorations with twinkling lights, inflatable decorations, nativity scenes, and a few surprises.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New pictures and details released about luxury spa and hot springs coming to Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Passport Experiences recently revealed new photorealistic renderings of Passport Springs & Spa, the ambitious luxury experience project being built in Forsyth County near The Collection.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Looking for some holiday magic? Here's where you can find Santa in and near Forsyth County

Santa visits The Collection at Forsyth.Photo byThe Collection at Forsyth. Forsyth County, GA) It’s almost December and the Christmas season is already in full swing. For many families, a visit with Santa is an essential part of celebrating the holidays. Many local malls and shopping centers offer reservations and professional photo opportunities, but these can get pricey. If you’re looking for a free or low-cost way to visit Santa this year, here’s a list of some of our top picks:

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

UPDATED: Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park, Young Deer Creek Park, and Six Mile Creek park will all be closed on December 2. Each park will be closed for just one day so that necessary work items may be completed safely.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo HS senior gets life-changing news with surprise scholarship

(Forsyth County, GA) November 17 started as a normal school day for Denmark High School senior Jose Martinez. But at a midmorning pep rally in the school gym, Martinez got the surprise of his life when College Board representative Kevin Maloney announced to the crowd of juniors and seniors that he had won a $40,000 scholarship.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Tapas hot spot Eclipse di Luna opens new location in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) In the mood for Spanish food? If so, estásde suerte - popular Atlanta restaurant group Eclipse di Luna recently opened a new location at Halcyon. Like the other locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody, the new Forsyth County restaurant features upscale tapas, paellas, and other Spanish-influenced fare.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy