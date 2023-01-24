New retail team chosen to “reposition and lease” The Collection at Forsyth

Kimberly Bond

(Forsyth County, GA) – CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO), the new owners of The Collection at Forsyth, have chosen professional services firm JLL to lead new leasing efforts for the mixed-use development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FZPV_0kPXWSWZ00
The Collection is one of Forsyth County's most popular shopping and dining venues.Photo byThe Collection at Forsyth Facebook page

JLL’s retail group, which specializes in real estate and investment management, plans to “reposition and lease” The Collection, which is already over 80% leased. JLL Executive Vice President Coleman Morris, Vice President Sherri Mann, and Associate Alec Volle will head up the new leasing efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mr5n4_0kPXWSWZ00
The Collection as seen from above.Photo byJLL

“We value our partnership with CTO, having collaborated recently on the tremendously successful repositioning of Ashford Lane in the Atlanta Perimeter market, and we are thrilled to be working alongside them again to reimagine another exciting property in metro Atlanta,” said Morris. “We intend to reposition the property in a way that benefits tenants and consumers alike, establishing it as the premier shopping, dining and entertainment hub in Forsyth County, which is expected to have the highest growth rates of any county in the Atlanta area over the next five years.”

JLL plans to use some of the same strategies at The Collection that they employed at the Ashford Lane project Morris mentioned, which is located in Dunwoody. That project includes walkable shops, restaurants, offices, residences, and a 70,000-square-foot green space called “The Lawn.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zearq_0kPXWSWZ00
JLL's Ashford Lane project in Dunwoody features a popular green space area called "The Lawn."Photo byJLL

JLL was drawn to the project based on the demographics of Forsyth County and The Collection’s potential. The Collection, which CTO purchased for a reported $96 million, can host more than 80 restaurants and retailers and already features major tenants such as Academy Sports, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Barnes and Noble, DSW, and Chick-fil-A. Forsyth County’s median income is the highest of any Georgia county, with a five-mile average annual household income of over $172,000.

“The attractiveness of this property for us was the excellent demographic trends of the submarket,” said CTO in a news release. “Our success at Ashford Lane positions our team, as well as JLL's, to create the right roadmap for a pedestrian-centric environment that today’s consumers crave.”

The Collection at Forsyth already attracts more than five million visitors each year. With over 7,300 new residential units planned in Forsyth County and future major development projects like Passport Springs and Spa (which will be located next to The Collection), CTO sees the purchase as a “strategic investment opportunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLlSo_0kPXWSWZ00
The Collection is already about 80% leased and features a mix of retail, restaurants, and office space.Photo byJLL

“We’ve seen firsthand how the tenant mix and concepts implemented at Ashford Lane have resonated with the community, ultimately driving foot traffic to the property,” said CTO in a news release. “As we apply this proven approach to The Collection at Forsyth, we’re confident we will be successful in creating a true lifestyle destination for the market.”

What types of businesses would you like to see at The Collection? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Collection# Forsyth County# new# development# retail

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a writer, editor, and journalist with a background in law and science. I love writing about interesting local places and events in Forsyth County, especially new businesses or family-friendly experiences.

Cumming, GA
443 followers

More from Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County residents finally get answers on Lidl opening date

The mystery of why the Lidl is sitting unused has been puzzling Forsyth County residents for months.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Local shoppers who have been eagerly awaiting the grand opening of the new Lidl at The Shops at Kelly Mill are finally getting some official news from the company about the store’s opening date. Unfortunately, the news might not be what they were hoping to hear.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County parents struggle with illnesses, shortages

Children have seen increased rates of respiratory disease this winter, leading to more pediatrician visits.Photo byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) Parents in Forsyth County and throughout Georgia who have been dealing with a series of shortages on top of a difficult viral season are hoping for some relief. Families with young kids have had trouble finding everything from formula to medications this year while dealing with long wait times at local medical offices, but some are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

North America’s largest day spa is a step closer to breaking ground in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) A company planning to build a large hot springs and spa project near The Collection just cleared an important hurdle before construction can begin. During the January 5 meeting of the Forsyth County Commissioners, the Board approved Passport Experiences’ alternate design for the project.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open

The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

North Forsyth County getting a new sandwich shop next week

(Forsyth County, GA) Families living in the Browns Bridge area of Forsyth County won’t have to travel far to satisfy their sub sandwich cravings. That’s because a new location of the popular Jimmy John’s franchise will be opening off of 369 and 400 next Wednesday, January 11.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

The inspirational story behind a new Forsyth County nonprofit group looking to help special needs adults help themselves

Family First Villages will offer job opportunities to adults with special needs.Photo byFamily First Villages. (Forsyth County, GA) Julie Carter is a person with a mission. She is the founder of Family First Villages, a new nonprofit organization inspired by Carter’s own family history. Her goal is to create a way for adults with special needs, like her sister, to live full and joyful lives while gaining independence.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Looking for a way to give back this holiday season? Check out these Forsyth County food banks helping the community

(Forsyth County, GA) During this festive time of year, many Forsyth County residents celebrate with special meals, gifts, and treats. But for others, this season can be a reminder that their families are having trouble making ends meet, with no room in the budget for any holiday extras.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Make the holidays bright with these festive local lights displays in and near Forsyth County

Many Forsyth County homes put up elaborate holiday decorations, like this one in Ashebrooke.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Families in Forsyth County are filled with holiday spirit this week as students start their winter break from school, relatives are planning visits, and there’s an undeniable chill in the air. While this time of year brings plenty of excitement, there’s also pressure to provide holiday joy for children and entertain out-of-town guests, which gets even more challenging as the temperatures drop.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

How to delight in a neighborhood filled with holiday lights while helping 2 Forsyth County families in need

This Ashebrooke home is decorated in colorful lights.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for the best Christmas lights displays in Forsyth County? Ashebrooke, a large residential neighborhood located on Bethelview Road near the intersection with Kelly Mill Road, should be at the top of your list. Nearly every house boasts festive decorations with twinkling lights, inflatable decorations, nativity scenes, and a few surprises.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New pictures and details released about luxury spa and hot springs coming to Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Passport Experiences recently revealed new photorealistic renderings of Passport Springs & Spa, the ambitious luxury experience project being built in Forsyth County near The Collection.

Read full story
4 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Looking for some holiday magic? Here's where you can find Santa in and near Forsyth County

Santa visits The Collection at Forsyth.Photo byThe Collection at Forsyth. Forsyth County, GA) It’s almost December and the Christmas season is already in full swing. For many families, a visit with Santa is an essential part of celebrating the holidays. Many local malls and shopping centers offer reservations and professional photo opportunities, but these can get pricey. If you’re looking for a free or low-cost way to visit Santa this year, here’s a list of some of our top picks:

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

UPDATED: Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park, Young Deer Creek Park, and Six Mile Creek park will all be closed on December 2. Each park will be closed for just one day so that necessary work items may be completed safely.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo HS senior gets life-changing news with surprise scholarship

(Forsyth County, GA) November 17 started as a normal school day for Denmark High School senior Jose Martinez. But at a midmorning pep rally in the school gym, Martinez got the surprise of his life when College Board representative Kevin Maloney announced to the crowd of juniors and seniors that he had won a $40,000 scholarship.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Tapas hot spot Eclipse di Luna opens new location in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) In the mood for Spanish food? If so, estásde suerte - popular Atlanta restaurant group Eclipse di Luna recently opened a new location at Halcyon. Like the other locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody, the new Forsyth County restaurant features upscale tapas, paellas, and other Spanish-influenced fare.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Free concerts at Cumming City Center liven up fall weekends in FoCo

(Forsyth County, GA) The new Cumming City Center has quickly become the place to be for local live music. Hot on the heels of the success of the Lou Sobh Amphitheater’s first concert featuring Pink Floyd tribute band Interstellar Echoes, the City Center hosted a second successful live concert over Halloween weekend.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Parks & Rec gets kids moving with Trick or Trail

(Forsyth County, GA) Something spooky was lurking in the woods at Old Atlanta Road Park’s during this Halloween weekend. Have no fear, though – it was just decorations for the Trick or Trail event hosted by Forsyth County Parks and Recreation.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Chick-fil-A location announces tentative reopening date

(Forsyth County, GA) Customers used to satisfying their chicken sandwich cravings at the Chick-fil-A at The Collection at Forsyth - which closed on October 9 for remodeling - will not have to wait much longer. The restaurant has announced a tentative reopening date of Tuesday, November 1.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) It was a big weekend for the new Cumming City Center as it hosted its first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater and its first seasonal market. With large crowds in attendance on Friday and Saturday, the success of both events bodes well for the future of the City Center, even though the businesses, shops, and restaurants still haven’t fully opened.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek Festival

(Forsyth County, GA) Residents recently enjoyed the return of the Cumming Greek Festival. From Thursday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16, visitors were transported to Greece’s sandy shores with music, dancing, and, of course, lots of delicious Mediterranean food for the 18th year in a row.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy