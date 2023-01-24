New retail team chosen to “reposition and lease” The Collection at Forsyth

(Forsyth County, GA) – CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO), the new owners of The Collection at Forsyth , have chosen professional services firm JLL to lead new leasing efforts for the mixed-use development.

The Collection is one of Forsyth County's most popular shopping and dining venues. Photo by The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page

JLL’s retail group, which specializes in real estate and investment management, plans to “reposition and lease” The Collection, which is already over 80% leased. JLL Executive Vice President Coleman Morris, Vice President Sherri Mann, and Associate Alec Volle will head up the new leasing efforts.

The Collection as seen from above. Photo by JLL

“We value our partnership with CTO, having collaborated recently on the tremendously successful repositioning of Ashford Lane in the Atlanta Perimeter market, and we are thrilled to be working alongside them again to reimagine another exciting property in metro Atlanta,” said Morris. “We intend to reposition the property in a way that benefits tenants and consumers alike, establishing it as the premier shopping, dining and entertainment hub in Forsyth County, which is expected to have the highest growth rates of any county in the Atlanta area over the next five years.”

JLL plans to use some of the same strategies at The Collection that they employed at the Ashford Lane project Morris mentioned, which is located in Dunwoody. That project includes walkable shops, restaurants, offices, residences, and a 70,000-square-foot green space called “The Lawn.”

JLL's Ashford Lane project in Dunwoody features a popular green space area called "The Lawn." Photo by JLL

JLL was drawn to the project based on the demographics of Forsyth County and The Collection’s potential. The Collection, which CTO purchased for a reported $96 million, can host more than 80 restaurants and retailers and already features major tenants such as Academy Sports, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Barnes and Noble, DSW, and Chick-fil-A. Forsyth County’s median income is the highest of any Georgia county, with a five-mile average annual household income of over $172,000.

“The attractiveness of this property for us was the excellent demographic trends of the submarket,” said CTO in a news release. “Our success at Ashford Lane positions our team, as well as JLL's, to create the right roadmap for a pedestrian-centric environment that today’s consumers crave.”

The Collection at Forsyth already attracts more than five million visitors each year. With over 7,300 new residential units planned in Forsyth County and future major development projects like Passport Springs and Spa (which will be located next to The Collection), CTO sees the purchase as a “strategic investment opportunity.”

The Collection is already about 80% leased and features a mix of retail, restaurants, and office space. Photo by JLL

“We’ve seen firsthand how the tenant mix and concepts implemented at Ashford Lane have resonated with the community, ultimately driving foot traffic to the property,” said CTO in a news release. “As we apply this proven approach to The Collection at Forsyth, we’re confident we will be successful in creating a true lifestyle destination for the market.”