Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open

The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date. Photo by Kimberly Bond

(Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.

When NewsBreak contacted Lidl’s corporate office about the holdup, their reply did not shed much light on the situation:

“Thanks for reaching out to Lidl US, and apologies for the delayed response. We are in the final stages of construction for our store in Cumming and we will be updating our timeline and planning over the coming months.”

The Lidl Food Market is part of the Shops at Kelly Mill. Photo by Kimberly Bond

Without an official explanation from the company, residents have been speculating about what is happening with the new store. There have been rumors about construction or inspection problems, staffing concerns, and inflation-related worries. Several residents suggested the delay was because Lidl was putting all their resources into the newly-opened Buford store. But others pointed out that Lidl is an international company that should be able to handle more than one store opening in a year. Currently, the Lidl website only lists one upcoming grand opening – and it’s in Deer Park, New York.

Frustrated residents have also taken to social media to share their complaints and concerns.

“Any news on this Lidl's grand opening date? I have been waiting forever,” one commenter complained on July 18.

“Is the delay due to LIDL or Forsyth Country dragging their feet?” wondered another on June 23.

Forsyth County Commissioner from District 3, Todd Levent, can clear that one up. He says that the County issued Lidl its Certificate of Occupancy last September.

“The holdup isn’t on our end,” said Levent. “I assume they are assessing their dollars and cents and making a business decision [for not opening].”

Ultimately, the economy may be the key to solving the mystery of the vacant Lidl. NewsBreak has reached out to Lidl corporate again and will provide an update when we receive one.

