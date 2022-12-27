Looking for a way to give back this holiday season? Check out these Forsyth County food banks helping the community

Kimberly Bond

(Forsyth County, GA) During this festive time of year, many Forsyth County residents celebrate with special meals, gifts, and treats. But for others, this season can be a reminder that their families are having trouble making ends meet, with no room in the budget for any holiday extras.

Maybe you or someone you know is struggling this year. Maybe you want your family to learn to serve with gratitude. Or perhaps you need to find a great organization for a special year-end donation. In any case, we’ve put together a list of local organizations ready to help. Each offers assistance to families facing food insecurity - not just during the holidays, but all year long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bblpl_0juiCdc100
There's Hope for the Hungry volunteers prepare meals for those in need throughout North Georgia.Photo byThere's Hope for the Hungry

The Place of Forsyth County

The Place is a multi-faceted organization that has been serving residents of Forsyth county since 1975. One of their most important service areas is their food pantry, which provided meals for 220 families every week in 2021. They distribute food every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. You can apply for assistance here or find out more about volunteer opportunities here.

Cumming First United Methodist Church Food Pantry

The Cumming First United Methodist Church Food Pantry ministry distributes food every Wednesday from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm. Clients may collect one bag of food each month and bread items every week. You can find more information about volunteering and donating on their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fdpy_0juiCdc100
Cumming First United Methodist Church has a weekly food pantry ministry.Photo byCumming First United Methodist Church

Cumming First United Methodist Church is located at 770 Canton Highway in Cumming.

Hightower Baptist Association Food Bank

The Hightower Baptist Association is a group of local churches in Forsyth County and several surrounding counties. Since 2007, it has ministered to the physical needs of those in the community. Every second Saturday of the month, around 150 volunteers from this organization distribute food and other necessities to between 350-600 families. There are many volunteer opportunities throughout the month to prepare for the distribution day, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnkG2_0juiCdc100
Volunteers work at the Hightower Association Food Bank warehouse sorting and preparing donations.Photo byHightower Association Food Bank

Hightower Association Food Bank is located at 8630 Wallace Tatum Road in Cumming.

Meals By Grace

This ministry, an official partner of the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, serves families in Forsyth and Dawson Counties. In 2019, they estimated that more than 13,000 people, including 9,000 children, experienced food insecurity.

Groups volunteer every week to sort and prepare items at the food pantry. On Wednesday, clients shop at the food pantry from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Every Sunday, volunteers meet at Midway United Methodist Church to pack and deliver food boxes to families. There are even opportunities for families, including young children, to serve together. Check out their website for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qOOq_0juiCdc100
Even very young kids can serve with their families in the Meals By Grace food pantry.Photo byMeals By Grace

The Meals By Grace Food Pantry is located at 3540 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming, and Midway United Methodist Church is located at 5025 Atlanta Highway in Alpharetta.

City on a Hill Food Pantry

The food ministry at City on a Hill Church provides thousands of dollars in groceries every month to families and individuals. Their food pantry is open each week after its Sunday and Wednesday services. There is also a monthly outreach day. Check their website to see the outreach day schedule or register online.

City on a Hill Church is located at 1645 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming.

There’s Hope for the Hungry

There’s Hope for the Hungry is a ministry that provides boxed groceries at locations throughout North Georgia. Fueled by a network of churches and volunteers, their stated mission is to increase disciples of Jesus Christ and decrease food insecurities throughout North Georgia. In 2022, their website says they served more than 20,000 families.

Volunteers visit designated locations at specific times each month. There are also opportunities to pack boxes or provide counseling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xkvd_0juiCdc100
A There's Hope for the Hungry leader addresses a group of volunteers preparing to serve those facing food insecurity.Photo byThere's Hope for the Hungry

In Cumming, There's Hope for the Hungry visits First Redeemer Church on the third Monday of every month from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. First Redeemer Church is located at 2100 Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.

Do you know about an organization or ministry doing great work in Forsyth County? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know about it.

