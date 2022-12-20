Make the holidays bright with these festive local lights displays in and near Forsyth County

Many Forsyth County homes put up elaborate holiday decorations, like this one in Ashebrooke. Photo by Kimberly Bond

(Forsyth County, GA) Families in Forsyth County are filled with holiday spirit this week as students start their winter break from school, relatives are planning visits, and there’s an undeniable chill in the air. While this time of year brings plenty of excitement, there’s also pressure to provide holiday joy for children and entertain out-of-town guests, which gets even more challenging as the temperatures drop.

If you’re feeling the pressure, holiday light tours are the perfect solution. All you have to do is get everyone in the car, put on some festive music, and enjoy the glow of twinkling lights. Or, opt for a trip to a walk-through light display to burn off some extra holiday energy and get an up-close look at the magic.

North Georgia has no shortage of well-known Christmas light displays. Shows like the Fantasy in Lights at Callaway Gardens or the Atlanta Botanical Gardens Garden Lights, Holiday Nights are famous nationwide. However, there are plenty of exciting, budget-friendly displays closer to home.

Here are some of our top picks for the best local holiday light displays:

HOLIDAY LIGHTS OF HOPE

This annual event at Hobgood Park in Woodstock benefits the Anna Crawford Children’s Center. It is open every evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. through December 23rd, weather permitting (check s ocial media for weather-related updates ). Children 14 and under are free, but children 15 and up and adults are $10 each. This event features a huge walk-through Christmas light display with more than 2 million lights. Santa will be attending nightly and concessions are available.

Hobgood Park is located at 6688 Bells Ferry Road in Woodstock.

Santa and the Coca-Cola Caravan recently paid a visit to Holiday Lights of Hope. Photo by Holiday Lights of Hope

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT VETERANS PARK

This annual 2-mile drive-through event at Veterans Park in Canton attracts big crowds every year. It is open every evening at 6:00 p.m. through December 31st, rain or shine – great for those evenings when the weather may be a little unpredictable. Admission is $20 per car.

Veterans Park is located at 7345 Cumming Highway in Canton.

Part of the Veterans Park display includes this lighted Nativity scene. Photo by Veterans Park

LAMB FAMILY LIGHT SPECTACULAR

This famous family light show runs every night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until January 1st. It features festive displays set to music recordings – simply tune your radio to 87.9 FM to join the fun.

The Lamb Family Light Spectacular is located at 207 History Oak Hollow in Cumming.

This Cumming family puts on an animated light show with music every year. Photo by Lamb Family

ASHEBROOKE

Located on Bethelview Road just north of Kelly Mill Road in Cumming, Ashebrooke’s annual Night of Lights is a well-loved local tradition despite the traffic challenges it brings. However, you can visit this neighborhood with over 300 lighted houses even after the Night of Lights. Check out our article for tips for a smooth drive.

Use the Ashebrooke entrance at 5020 Luke Drive in Cumming.

This Ashebrooke home is brightly lit with colorful net lights and sparkling wreaths. Photo by Kimberly Bond

HOLLY SPRINGS LIGHTS

This festive light show takes place at First Baptist Church of Holly Springs. Through December 31st, shows will take place every half hour from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It is free to attend, but donations for the church’s community outreach program are appreciated (bring cash or scan the QR code to donate using Venmo).

First Baptist Church of Holly Springs is located at 2632 Holly Springs Parkway.

The annual light show at this church benefits outreach programs and draws visitors from around the area. Photo by First Baptist Church of Holly Springs

FOX FAMILY CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

This East Cobb family light display is celebrating its 15th year of delighting Georgia families. The animated display features thousands of lights set to music, which you can hear by tuning to 88.3 FM. It takes place from late November to early January every year from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Some nights include visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Buddy the Elf, hot cocoa, and carolers, so check the social media page before you drive over so you can plan accordingly. The display is free, but donations for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church are accepted.

The Fox Family Christmas Lights are located at 2994 Clary Hill Court in Roswell.

On some nights, visitors make crafts and sip hot cocoa while admiring the Fox family Christmas lights. Photo by Fox Family

LAKESIDE LIGHTS SPECTACULAR

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands hosts the Lakeside Lights Spectacular nightly until January 4, and then weekends only through January 16. The wintry walk-through show opens at 5:00 p.m. and features holiday music and thousands of lights. Admission is $19, but children 7 and under are free.

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular is located at 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford.

Families pose for fun pictures at the Lakeside Light Spectacular. Photo by Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AT NORTHPOINT

If you missed Northpoint Community Church’s Christmas Tree Lighting, don’t worry – you can still drive up and see a nightly light show until December 26 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The giant 40-foot Christmas tree puts on a festive animated display set to music – just tune your radio to 90.5 to enjoy a free, low-stress lights experience.

The 40-foot tree at Northpoint features animated designs that flash and sparkle in time with the music. Photo by Northpoint Community Church

What are your favorite Forsyth County holiday lights displays? Comment below or email us at kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.