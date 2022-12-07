New pictures and details released about luxury spa and hot springs coming to Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Passport Experiences recently revealed new photorealistic renderings of Passport Springs & Spa, the ambitious luxury experience project being built in Forsyth County near The Collection.

The Passport Pool connects all four international pavilions. Photo by Passport Experiences

Scheduled to open in 2023, Passport Springs & Spa will be an immersive hot springs venue that features the largest day spa in North America, the Passport Pool, and four exotic pavilions each inspired by countries known for their hot springs: Costa Rica, Israel, Italy, and Japan.

At each pavilion, visitors will experience the architecture, landscape, sights, sounds, and cuisines of the international destination that inspired it. Passport Experiences CEO Jacob Bloch told NewsBreak in an interview this week that his design team created the plans for each pavilion based on real-world visits to these destinations. However, Bloch emphasized although the renderings are beautiful, they are just a “preview” of what Passport Springs & Spa will be like since they don’t capture the scale of the project.

Here’s an overview of what will be offered at each part of Passport Springs & Spa:

Passport Spa

To enter the spa, guests stroll through a winding garden passageway inspired by a traditional Southern Lowcountry landscape. Inside 24 private rooms, guests will be pampered with massages, facials, and other spa treatments.

Japan

The Japan pavilion is inspired by Beppu Onsen in Kyushu. It features a scenic mineral pool with rocky shorelines, dramatic water chutes, wooden post-and-lintel construction, and sliding tatami screen walls. The pavilion will also have a multi-story pagoda and a Japanese garden with bonsai, cherry blossoms, maple, and bamboo.

The Japan pavilion features a multi-story pagoda. Photo by Passport Experiences

In the Japan pavilion, visitors can sample sushi and saki or try the volcanic sandbathing experience based on those at Ibusuki. There will also be a VIP villa with its own private hot spring pool, courtyard, and guesthouse.

Israel

The highlight of the Israel pavilion is its Dead Sea Experience. It will have the largest flotation pool in North America (and the largest in the world apart from the Dead Sea itself). Daytime visitors will enjoy bright sunshine and the novelty of the pool’s unique buoyancy. But at night, the pool will transform into a Middle Eastern bathhouse with relaxing lighting provided by flickering handcrafted chandeliers. Evening guests can float in the pool while gazing up at a starry night sky.

Guests can float effortlessly in the mineral-rich waters of the Dead Sea Experience pool. Photo by Passport Experiences

After the floating pool, visitors can coat each other with soothing clay during the authentic Dead sea mud experience. Later, they can walk through a recreation of an old city Jerusalem street with limestone walls and climbing flowers or sample Israeli cuisine like falafel and shwarma.

Imagine you're strolling down the streets of Old Jerusalem in the Israel pavilion. Photo by Passport Experiences

Costa Rica

This pavilion was inspired by Costa Rica’s aguas termales in the pueblo of La Fortuna. The pools, like the volcanically warmed hot springs at Arenal and Tabacon, are surrounded by waterfalls in a lush and vibrant tropical greenhouse filled with orchids and palms. Guests can recline on hanging chairs or cross a wooden bridge with a thrilling view of the waterfall and rapids. This pavilion will also feature the world’s first re-creation of a bioluminescent pool.

The Costa Rica pavilion will feature lush tropical gardens. Photo by Passport Experiences

When pressed to choose a favorite part of Passport Springs & Spa, Bloch said while it’s hard to choose, his favorite might be the VIP villa in the Costa Rica Pavilion.

Bloch explained that his team deliberately preserved the existing forest and creek so the VIP villa could look down into it. “It will be like being in a Costa Rican treehouse. You’ll look down into the forest from 50 feet above...It has a gorgeous view.”

Visit a bioluminescent pool in the Costa Rica pavilion. Photo by Passport Experiences

Italy

Guests will step into ancient history through a courtyard and loggia leading to the Pantheon. Inside are many pools with varying temperatures and mineral content for different bathing experiences. Underneath the multi-story domed roof guests can enter the largest pool inspired by the Roman-constructed city of Bath in England. Outside, the pavilion features Tuscan landscapes and hot spring pools inspired by Terme di Saturnia. Guests can also journey through the Grotto, a subterranean cave network featuring a sequence of saunas, steam, snow, and salt rooms. In the courtyard, guests can enjoy fine wines, personal brick oven pizzas, and creamy gelato.

Cypress trees and architectural details transport visitors to Italy. Photo by Passport Experiences

Passport Pool

The glass-enclosed Passport Pool will connect all of the international pavilions. Inspired by the Gellert Bath in Budapest, the Passport Pool features a 100-foot-long retractable glass roof and wall. Guests can cross a bridge to move outdoors to view a thrilling fire fountain with simultaneous water jet and pyrotechnic effects. There will be a Baja bench pool and river current pool in the outdoor area, which is styled like an Atlantic Coast luxury resort.

Guests may choose to dine at the Passport Bistro, Bar, and Café, which offers meals and drinks prepared by world-renowned chefs and mixologists as well as an exclusive rooftop dining experience.

A detailed layout shows the spa, Passport Pool, and each pavilion. Photo by Passport Experiences

Ready to plan your visit? Bloch says they’re already getting calls about future bookings, but excited guests will have to wait a little longer. Bloch said that his team plans to break ground by the new year. The 10-acre Passport Springs & Spa will debut in 2023. It will be situated next to The Collection at the intersection of GA 400, State Route 141, and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

