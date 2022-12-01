Looking for some holiday magic? Here's where you can find Santa in and near Forsyth County

Santa visits The Collection at Forsyth.Photo byThe Collection at Forsyth

Forsyth County, GA) It’s almost December and the Christmas season is already in full swing. For many families, a visit with Santa is an essential part of celebrating the holidays. Many local malls and shopping centers offer reservations and professional photo opportunities, but these can get pricey. If you’re looking for a free or low-cost way to visit Santa this year, here’s a list of some of our top picks:

Thursday, December 1-Sunday, December 4

Northpoint Community Church Christmas Tree Lighting

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm and 8:00 to 9:00 pm (two shows each night)

Northpoint Community Church is hosting its free annual Christmas Tree Lighting. This outdoor event will be held on the church’s lawn and will feature live musical performances and a magical holiday light show. Arrive early to grab a good spot and shop in the holiday market. Plus, there are free pictures with Santa in the church lobby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPxuk_0jSd0imM00
The Northpoint Christmas Tree Lighting features spectacular holiday lights and musical performances.Photo byNorthpoint Community Church

This event is free, but the church is requesting that you register for tickets to make sure there is enough space at each of the eight shows being offered.

Northpoint Community Church is located at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.

Friday, December 2

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

City of Alpharetta Season of Celebration

Want to see snow in downtown Alpharetta? Check out this free event which features a ceremonial lighting of a 60-foot Christmas tree on the Town Green at 6:30. There will also be a holiday food drive, hot cocoa, sing-alongs, and photo opportunities with Santa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMIlh_0jSd0imM00
Want a white Christmas? You can at least pretend at Alpharetta's Season of Celebration.Photo byCity of Alpharetta

Friday, December 2

Canvas Community Christmas

6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Canvas Christian Church is hosting the Canvas Community Christmas event this Friday evening. There will be free pictures with Santa, live music, s’mores, and even sleigh rides. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to a child in need this holiday season.

Canvas Christian Church is located at 3560 Browns Bridge Road in Cumming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09x33s_0jSd0imM00
Sleigh rides and s'mores - what could be better?Photo byCanvas Christian Church

Saturday, December 3

City of Cumming Fairgrounds Festival and Parade

Parade begins at 5:00 pm

Festival is from 6:00 to 8:00 pm

It’s the most wonderful time of year in the City of Cumming! Thousands of people are expected to line the streets to view the magical lighted parade on this festive night. The parade route travels south on Tribble Gap Road, starting at Forsyth Central High School and ending at the Cumming Fairgrounds. After the parade, families can attend a Christmas festival at the Fairgrounds, which will include a tree lighting, vendors, Christmas crafts, pictures with Santa, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQw5T_0jSd0imM00
The Cumming Christmas Parade is a Forsyth County tradition.Photo byCIty of Cumming

Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4

The Gibson Co. Holiday Market at The Collection

10:00 am to 5:00 pm

The Collection’s Holiday Market, sponsored by local boutique The Gibson Co., features plenty of family fun this weekend. There will be live music, vendors, free popcorn, face painting, and train rides, plus visits from Anna and Elsa. If you want to see the big guy in red, however, you’ll want to make sure you are there on Sunday between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQjy2_0jSd0imM00
Check out The Gibson Co.'s Christmas Market schedule to make sure you don't miss any special events.Photo byThe Collection at Forsyth

If you can’t make it to the Holiday Market, Santa will also be at The Collection’s woodland-themed Santa Suite on the following dates from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm:

  • Saturday, December 3rd & Sunday, December 4th
  • Saturday, December 10th & Sunday, December 11th
  • Saturday, December 17th & Sunday, December 18th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0EbM_0jSd0imM00
Families can visit Santa and purchase hot cocoa in a special suite next to DSW.Photo byThe Collection at Forsyth

Saturday, December 3

Halcyon Holiday Magic

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

This free event is a character photo opportunity extravaganza with visits from Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Anna, Elsa, Spiderman, and Batman. Plus, Santa will be available for visits and photos from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148i4r_0jSd0imM00
If your kids love characters, you can visit with Santa and other favorites at Halcyon this weekend.Photo byHalcyon

Kids can also visit the Northside Hospital Teddy Bear tent to receive a free teddy bear and give it a check-up. Galaxy Music and Arts Academy will present holiday entertainment including dance and music performances, and there will be face painting, balloon artists, and arts and crafts.

Please bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to The Place at Forsyth’s holiday toy drive.

Saturday, December 3

Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm

10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Ready to put up your Christmas tree? You can get one at Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm and enjoy a free visit with Santa. This is Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm’s 25th year selling Christmas trees and they have over 5,000 Fraser firs available. They also offer handmade wreaths, mailbox swags, and garlands.

Bottoms Christmas Tree Farm is located at 5880 John Burruss Road in Cumming.

Tuesday, December 6

Larry Mulkey Memorial FSU Chick-fil-A

6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Want an easy weeknight dinner? The Chick-fil-A at 725 Atlanta Highway is offering free photos with Santa while kids dine on chicken nuggets and waffle fries. There will also be an opportunity to pack shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Thursday, December 8

Holiday Storytime with Mrs. Claus – Stories, Songs, Crafts!

Cumming Library (Cumming Meeting Room)

6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

This free, all-ages event will feature learning opportunities about holiday traditions around the world, holiday crafts, a storytime, and a special visit with the couple from the North Pole.

Saturday, December 10

Christmas with Santa at Central Park

10:00 am to 1:00 pm

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm (Therapeutic Recreation)

This family event hosted by Forsyth County Parks and Recreation from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm features Crumbl cookie decorating, a storytime from visitors from the Forsyth County Public Library, and the chance to make a reindeer snack. Kids can also make an ornament and visit with Santa. Pre-registration is not required, but the event costs $5 per child at the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvaZy_0jSd0imM00
Central Park Santa visits include ornament crafts and Santa's favorite cookies.Photo byForsyth County Parks and Recreation

From 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, there will be another opportunity designed for those with special needs. Participants will also enjoy Crumbl cookies and have the chance to visit with Santa. You must pre-register here for this event, but there is no cost.

Central Park is located at 2300 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming.

Saturday, December 10

Candy Cane Hunts at Warbington Farms

12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Santa will be visiting Warbington Farms’ annual Candy Cane Hunt this year. Farm admission is $10 per person, but guests can attend the event at no extra cost. The event will feature the farm’s fun park, hayrides, a bonfire, and a visit from the “Grumpy Green Guy.” Concessions will be available for an extra fee.

Warbington Farms is located at 5555 Crow Road in Cumming.

Saturday, December 10

Breakfast with Santa at Corinth Baptist Church

9:00 am

For $5 for children 5 and under and $8 for those 6 and up, families can enjoy a festive breakfast and pictures with Santa at this church event. Sounds like a great excuse to get some new Christmas pajamas!

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 1700 Mary Alice Park Road in Cumming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pvfMs_0jSd0imM00
Breakfast with Santa is an exciting way to start your Saturday.Photo byCorinth Baptist Church

Sunday, December 11

Sensitive Santa – For children with sensory or other special needs

Hampton Park Library

1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

This is a special Santa visit for families who have members with sensory or other special needs. All ages are welcome to attend. Please pre-register here.

Saturday, December 17

Cherry Street Brewpub in Halcyon

10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cherry Street Brewpub is hosting its 4th annual Brunch and Brews with Santa. This popular event features photo opportunities with Santa (their in-house photographer will take pictures for you or you can use your phone) while families enjoy delicious brunch specialties. Why stand in a long line when you can get waffles instead?

What are your favorite Forsyth County holiday traditions? Comment below or email us at kbondwriter@gmail.com to share with us!

