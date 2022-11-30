UPDATED: Some Forsyth County lake parks to close this week

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department recently alerted residents about upcoming closures at popular lakeside parks. Charleston Park, Young Deer Creek Park, and Six Mile Creek park will all be closed on December 2. Each park will be closed for just one day so that necessary work items may be completed safely.

Grill some burgers and enjoy a peaceful picnic by the lake at Charleston Park. Photo by Forsyth County Parks and Rec

Charleston Park is located at 5850 Charleston Park in Cumming. Usually, its day-use areas are open from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm, but it features 24-hour boat ramps. There are also grills, restrooms, and a multi-use trail.

Charleston Park will be closed all day on November 29. Photo by Forsyth County Parks and Rec

Young Deer Creek Park’s address is 7300 Heard Road in Cumming. It has a 24-hour boat ramp, a courtesy dock, and a picnic pavilion. This park is popular with families thanks to its sandy beach, swimming area, and swing set. Day-use areas are typically open from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The covered pavilion is perfect for relaxing after playing at this park's sandy beach area. Photo by Forsyth County Parks and Rec

Six Mile Creek Park is a smaller park located at 6020 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville and also has a boat ramp for easy access to Lake Lanier.

Six Mile Creek isn't much more than a boat ramp, but it offers quick access to Lake Lanier. Photo by Forsyth County Parks and Rec

Residents must purchase an annual or daily pass to use the boat ramps at all three parks. You can get daily passes, which cost $10, from the automated machines located near the entrance of each park.

Annual passes can be purchased at Central Park Recreation Center, Fowler Park Recreation Center, Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center, or Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center. The annual pass fee is $60 ($54 for residents 55+). Daily passes can also be upgraded to an annual pass by taking them to any of the above locations within seven days of purchase.

In other news from the Parks and Recreation department, the 2023 January-April Activity Guide is now available to view online here . Online registration will open on December 1 at 8:30 am. Some classes will fill up very quickly, so it might be useful to set a reminder to register.

What’s your favorite Forsyth County lake activity? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.