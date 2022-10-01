Cumming, GA

Cumming City Center celebrates first major event - what future festivals are in store?

Kimberly Bond

(Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming City Center hosted the Cumming Art Fest, a two-day family-friendly festival, on September 17 and 18. The city partnered with Splash Festivals, a company specializing in producing outdoor arts and crafts festivals, to successfully host its first major event.

Crowds gathered for the first Cumming Arts Fest.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

The Cumming City Center is a 75-acre property between Canton Highway and Sawnee Drive west of downtown Cumming. The city of Cumming held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June 2022 to mark the end of the construction phase. However, City Center has yet to host a grand opening event as the restaurants, shops, and other facilities are still under construction. The Cumming Art Fest served as a “sneak preview” of how Forsyth County residents will one day enjoy this new space.

More than 100 vendors displayed their work at the Cumming City Center.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

“One of the main goals for the Cumming City Center is to serve as a venue for various community events. With plenty of great gathering spaces throughout our 75 acres, including Vision Drive and Merchant Way, the Plaza Fountain and Grand Staircase, pocket parks, and of course the center’s crown jewel – our outdoor amphitheater, the City Center will be able to host all sorts of community events throughout the year,” said Jennifer Archer, the City Center property manager.

Local leaders plan to make the Cumming Art Fest an annual event.(Photo/Cumming City Center)

“We want the Cumming City Center to serve as a place with not only great shopping and dining, but also as a true community center where families can come out and enjoy a range of fun events,” Archer continued. “And one of those great, family-friendly events will be the Cumming Art Fest.”

The Cumming Art Fest was the first of many to be held at the new City Center.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

The first Cumming Art Fest featured more than 100 vendors, many of them creative artists, who displayed and sold their unique artworks. Paintings, pottery, sculptures, and drawings were all available as well as homemade items like baked goods, candles, and soaps. Food trucks provided fun options like lobster rolls, hot dogs, snow cones, and specialty egg rolls. Crowds filled the sidewalks and children played in the “Kidz Zone,” which featured face painting and inflatable games. With free admission and beautiful weather, City Center’s first festival was a well-attended affair.

Food trucks provided several fun and interesting meal and snack choices.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Fall Pop-Up Market at Cumming City Center

Next up for the Cumming City Center is the Fall Pop-Up Market on October 22. This will be the first of the Center’s planned seasonal markets which will be held every fall, winter, and spring. The Fall Pop-Up Market will be jointly hosted with City Center tenant Pieces and Peaches and will feature approximately 100 local businesses and artisans. Items for sale will include home goods, décor, fashion and accessories, gifts, and food items. The market will also feature live music, kid-friendly games and activities, and hayrides provided by Cumming First Baptist Church volunteers, whose property is adjacent to the City Center.

The Cumming City Center will host regular seasonal pop-up markets.(Photo/Cumming City Center)

Future Plans for Cumming City Center

The city of Cumming has still not announced a grand opening date for City Center. When it is complete, however, it will feature around 117,000 square feet of retail space with several shops and restaurants, a small lake, and lots of green space for kids and leashed pets.

The amphitheater will soon be hosting concerts and other performances.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

There will also be several “pocket parks” with play equipment and a putting course. Residents and visitors can explore the Kelly Mill Branch stream and its wetlands using the trail and boardwalk system. An amphitheater will host future concerts and other performances. Plus, there will be a steam engine display to add personality to the City Center as a fun nod to Cumming history.

The Cumming Farmers Market will also be establishing a new home at the City Center. During the fall and winter seasons, the Market will be open every Saturday from 8 am to 11 am until the end of May. The summer market will be held Wednesdays and Saturdays from 6:30 am to 11 am from June through September. Customers can shop for farm-fresh produce, meats, eggs, and honey, plus a variety of homemade treats including desserts, breads, and jams.

What events do you hope the Cumming City Center will feature? Email kbondwriter@gmail.com or comment below to let us know.

