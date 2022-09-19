Stacey Abrams among democratic candidates featured at Forsyth County rally

(Forsyth County, GA) Democrats from across the region gathered at the FoCAL Center on Sunday, September 18, to hear from a slate of candidates for political office including Stacey Abrams (D), who is running against the incumbent Brian Kemp (R) for governor of Georgia. The event was co-sponsored by the Stacey Abrams One Georgia Leadership Committee and Democrat groups from Forsyth, Gwinnett, Dawson, Cherokee, Cobb, and Fulton County.

Stacey Abrams was the final speaker of the event. (Photo/Forsyth County Democrats)

“I’m Stacey’s biggest fan,” beamed one woman as she entered the auditorium.

Around 400 people attended Sunday's event. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Attendees and volunteers, many dressed in blue, handed out yard signs and fliers for the various candidates in attendance, such as Elaine Padgett (D), who is running for the Forsyth County Board of Education in District 5, and Craig J. Meyer (D), the Democrat candidate for House District 25.

The FoCAL Center was bustling Sunday afternoon with volunteers and guests. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Many volunteers were a part of a local group called Connect the Dots. Not officially affiliated with the Forsyth County Democrats, Connect the Dots is a grassroots organization focused on bringing attention to progressive issues. A group representative said that there are more than 900 local members.

Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, which is roughly centered around the Roswell area and encompasses part of Forsyth County, is one of 14 congressional districts in the state. The current state representative is Lucy McBath (D), a Democrat. However, McBath will be running in the 7th District in 2023. Bob Christian (D) is taking her place as the Democratic Congressional candidate. He will face Republican Rich McCormick (R) in the general election on November 8.

Bob Christian, the Democrat candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, poses with his wife. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

“Forsyth County is the jewel of the district,” declared Christian. A small-business owner and U.S. Army combat veteran who served in Iraq, Christian said he had high hopes for Democrat chances in the 6th District despite controversies surrounding redistricting of the area.

The event, which took place from 3 p.m.- 5 pm, opened with the singing of the national anthem and featured speeches from several candidates as well as a performance from One Georgia Dance. However, the star of the afternoon was Stacey Abrams, who was the last candidate to speak before the meeting’s conclusion.

A planned counter-protest by the Forsyth County Republicans was canceled after troubling wording in an online flier attracted national attention .

“We will always strive to make choices that honor and protect Forsyth County,” said a press release from the Forsyth County Republicans. “In the interest of all involved, we will err on the side of caution and withdraw our planned rally.” Instead, the group asked members to attend a rally at a fundraising event planned for Governor Brian Kemp in Forsyth County on Monday evening. (See Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County )

The FoCAL center was built in 2018 and features meeting, performance, and event space. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

A representative from the Forsyth County Democrats said that around 400 people were in attendance at Sunday’s event. The FoCAL Center , a two-story, 81,006 square-foot facility located on the campus of Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education and Professional Development Center, provided an ideal, modern meeting space for the assembly.