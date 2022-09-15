New burger joint coming to Forsyth County - how does it compare to what's already in town?

Kimberly Bond

(Forsyth County, GA) In spring 2023, Forsyth County residents will have a new restaurant to grab a burger - any time day or night. That’s when Texas-based Whataburger will be adding its first local restaurant, at 503 Lakeland Plaza in Cumming near the Belk and Sprouts Farmers Market just off exit 14 of Georgia 400.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XON9j_0hwc4bf800
The new Whataburger will be open 24 hours.(Photo/Whataburger)

The Whataburger will occupy the former location of the SunTrust bank branch which closed several months ago as part of the Truist takeover. A representative from the Atlanta-based real estate firm Trilogy Group submitted a request to the Forsyth County Planning Commission for a conditional-use permit for an “around-the-clock” business meaning that this Whataburger, like most of their other locations, will be open 24 hours a day. The firm’s plans also include 33 parking spaces.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in San Antonio, Whataburger is a well-known regional fast food restaurant chain. It’s well-loved in Texas with more than 670 locations in its home state. There are over 150 restaurants in other parts of the country. However, its Kennesaw location, which opened in April 2022, was its first foray into the north Georgia area. The Cumming location will be the second in the Atlanta metro and just the third in the state.

What to expect from Whataburger

According to company lore, the name was inspired by the founder’s goal to “make a better burger that took two hands to hold and tasted so good that when you took a bite you would say ‘What a burger!’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155O7j_0hwc4bf800
The Whataburger combo meal is a top seller.(Photo/Whataburger)

Their top sellers include the "Whataburger,” a 5-inch beef patty on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions, and mustard, and the Whataburger Jr., which boasts the same features except for a 4-inch patty. The “Whatachick’n” is another popular choice with a brioche bun, 4-inch chicken filet, tomato, lettuce, and the chain’s signature “Whatasauce,” a peppery, tangy cream sauce. Since it is open 24 hours, the company also offers a popular breakfast menu featuring breakfast burgers, taquitos, and biscuit options.

Whataburger vs. FoCo burger spots

Whataburger may be beloved by Texans, but how does it compare to the burger options already available in Forsyth County? We compared its offerings to some of the most popular local burger spots – not Ted’s Montana Grill or Grub Burger, but other fast food or fast casual options. Check out the chart below to see how Whataburger stacks up:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwqif_0hwc4bf800
Forsyth County has many casual burger options available.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfmyd_0hwc4bf800
Whataburger's breakfast options include the Breakfast Burger and taquitos.(Photo/Whataburger)

Based on our data, Whataburger will be joining the ranks of several other fast food and fast casual burger options and isn’t necessarily adding anything new to the County’s local culinary offerings. However, its 24-hour availability, location, and breakfast menu may help it stand out from the pack.

Who do you think makes the best burger in Forsyth County? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.

