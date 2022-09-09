Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates new upgrades and amenities at Forsyth County park

(Forsyth County, GA) Local leaders and Forsyth County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 8 to officially reveal new upgrades and additions to Midway Park.

Located at 5100 Post Road next to the Midway Family Festival shopping center, Midway Park was originally constructed in 1982 and is the second-oldest park in Forsyth County. The new amenities and updates help bring the park up to the standard of other parks in the community.

County leaders and Parks & Recreation employees showed off improvements at Midway Park at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

“This is the standard that Forsyth County residents expect,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor.

The sports fields, roadways, and Community Building were all upgraded. Some of the improvements include:

Laser grading and new sod on diamond fields

New batting cages, bullpens, and buildings for concessions/storage

New flooring and exterior/interior paint for Community Building

Repaved and leveled park entrance and upper parking area

Sealed and restriped lower parking area

Improvements included laser grading of baseball fields and new sod. (Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

Parents will be happy to discover the new inclusive, accessible playground near the front of the park. A new pavilion with seating for up to 36 is next to it, making it a convenient new picnic spot for families seeking shade.

A new inclusive, accessible playground is located near the front of the park. (Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Pryor noted that baseball teams would be starting practice on the newly-graded fields that very night. He also thanked Influencers Church for their cooperation and helpful attitude when the County was installing new water lines as part of the park improvement project.

Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Jim Pryor opened the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Board Member Brian Yearwood and County Commissioner Todd Levent, both from District 3, also spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Parks & Recreation Board Member Brian Yearwood spoke about coaching and watching sports at Midway Park. (Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

Yearwood and Levent each shared memories of watching their children play sports at Midway Park. Both also praised local leaders for finding the right balance between creating new parks while maintaining and updating the older ones so residents can continue to enjoy them for years to come.

District 3 County Commissioner Todd Levent also spoke about watching his children play sports at Midway Park. (Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

“Our parks are as important as our schools when it comes to forming relationships,” declared Yearwood. “We’re lucky to have such a wonderful parks system, and it’s only getting better.”