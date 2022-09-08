New children's book is a dream come true for two Forsyth County women

Kimberly Bond

(Forsyth County, GA) The publication of a new children’s book, Kiki Comes Home, is an exciting achievement for two Forsyth County women. Sharing the story was something the author, Laurel Hamby, had dreamed about for years. But for Ginny Hubbard, the book’s illustrator, the chance to work on her first illustration project at age 85 was an unexpected gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3427qP_0hkOXq5p00
The book features a story from Hamby's childhood and watercolor illustrations by Hubbard.(Photo/Laurel Hamby)

A true story

The story of Kiki Comes Home was inspired by a story from Hamby’s childhood.

“When I was eight years old, we moved to a new house that was a few miles away,” explained Hamby. “My cat was just not happy, and eventually she ran away.”

“This story is the story of how she came home, but in a very different way than we expected.”

Hamby’s family loved the story and told it over and over again. In the back of her mind, she always thought it would be a great children’s book. But Hamby had a full-time job as a school speech therapist for ten years before having children and deciding to homeschool. There never seemed to be enough time to work on a book – and Hamby said she had no idea how to even get started. At the time, the book project was just a dream.

Becoming an author

As a busy wife and mom, Hamby’s life was full. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed her family’s routines. With fewer activities, Hamby found herself thinking more and more about her book.

At the end of 2020, Hamby decided it was time to start making her dream come true. But she still didn’t know how to get started – until she heard about the Post Road Library’s regular writer’s group. Because of the pandemic, the group was meeting virtually at that time.

“The fact that it was online felt a little more safe,” admitted Hamby. She began attending meetings and sharing ideas with other group members, many of whom had published books. Even when the topics were outside of her comfort level, Hamby found herself enjoying the experience. And she was learning a lot.

“I learned so much from social media and online sources too,” added Hamby.

Before long, she had her story. She hired a book designer online and researched publishing options. She was ready to move forward, but she knew Kiki Comes Home needed to be a picture book. She imagined watercolor paintings to make her childhood story come to life. But Hamby had no idea where to find an artist.

Meeting Ginny

Hamby began sharing her quest to find the right artist with others in her community. Eventually, through a string of friends and neighbors, Hamby met Ginny Hubbard, a grandmother who lived with her family in north Forsyth County. When they connected, Hamby knew she was perfect for the project – even though Hubbard, who was 85 at the time, had never illustrated a book before.

“I’ve always loved to draw and paint,” said Hubbard. “And I’ve always gotten a lot out of looking at art.”

Hubbard was part of an art class through her church where friends met weekly to work on projects together. A friend in the class heard that Hamby was looking for an illustrator who could work with watercolors and thought of Hubbard right away.

Hubbard wasn’t sure at first if she was right for the job. She had never worked as an illustrator before. But, she thought, it’s never too late to try something new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRien_0hkOXq5p00
Hamby and Hubbard met to discuss their ideas for the book.(Photo/Laurel Hamby)

Hubbard began researching the mountain setting and various animals that Hamby wanted to include in the illustrations. It wound up taking a year to complete the project.

Hubbard said she prayed often that she would be able to finish the paintings. She included a dove in every painting to remind her of the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Another secret to finishing her creative work? “Make nothing of your mistakes,” Hubbard advised kindly. “You learn by every little mistake you make.”

The finished product

Once the illustrations were complete, Hamby said she could hardly believe how well the book had turned out.

“She did an amazing job on the illustrations,” Hamby said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKcIN_0hkOXq5p00
Hamby and Hubbard attended a book reading at Pine & Pigment.(Photo/Laurel Hamby)

Before long, Hamby was able to share her book with friends and family, and then with the public. She began selling books through her website.

“Everyone has been very enthusiastic. I’ve sold way more books than I ever expected,” says Hamby. “It still sometimes doesn’t feel real.”

Recently, Hamby and Hubbard attended a book reading for Kiki Comes Home at Pine & Pigment, a DIY studio and arts and crafts boutique at The Collection. Hamby shared her story with the audience while Hubbard looked on, smiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyb2S_0hkOXq5p00
Hamby enjoyed sharing this story inspired by her childhood pet.(Photo/Laurel Hamby)

“It was really wonderful,” shared Hubbard. Now age 87, Hubbard said she is open to working on another illustration project in the future if the right one comes along.

As for Hamby, she is thrilled about the success of her first book. She’s not sure what her next writing project will be, but she already has some ideas.

Kiki Comes Home is available at local retailers across Georgia and on Hamby’s website. You can also connect with Hamby on Facebook or Instagram.

Do you know someone in Forsyth County who has started a new, exciting project lately? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# book# Forsyth County# author# illustrator# creative

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a writer, editor, and journalist with a background in law and science. I love writing about interesting local places and events in Forsyth County, especially new businesses or family-friendly experiences.

Cumming, GA
184 followers

More from Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County volunteers help those in need with Lasagna Love

Forsyth County volunteers help those in need with Lasagna Love. (Forsyth County, GA) In early 2020, Lynn Cohen Hirsch and her husband had just moved to Alpharetta to be closer to their grandchildren. They were looking forward to getting out and exploring their new community but hadn’t really met anyone in the area yet.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County’s Central Park renovations will include new gym, senior center

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Some big changes are coming to Forsyth County’s Central Park. With a unanimous 5-0 vote, the Board of Commissioners recently approved a $7.4 million renovation plan to update the recreation center and the annex building.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

A Forsyth County bakery beats the odds of opening during pandemic, tastes sweet success

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a taste of Europe in Forsyth County? Try Amore Mio, a European bakery and coffee shop located off exit 13 at 5955 Bethelview Road, suite 106. Amore Mio's French-inspired pastries are unique sweet treats.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Want to work for Forsyth County? A new media campaign aims to show why residents should want to

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) If it seems like every shop has a “help wanted” sign in the window these days, it’s not your imagination. Nationally, unemployment is low at around 3.6%. In Georgia, the unemployment rate is even lower than the national average at only 3.0%. While these numbers are a positive for workers trying to improve their bargaining position with employers, the low unemployment rates combined with other complications in the economy and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to worker shortages in some areas.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Could the next Mega Millions winner be from Forsyth County?

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) At the RaceTrac gas station near Market Place Boulevard in Cumming, a cashier named Ridge is ringing up soft drinks, frozen yogurt, and other favorite gas station snacks as usual. But one item has seen a sudden surge in popularity.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County celebrates opening of its newest elementary school

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The start of a new school year is always exciting, but some students have a special reason to be enthusiastic this year. They will be the first class to attend Forsyth County's newest elementary school, New Hope Elementary. Located at 4810 Castleberry Road, New Hope Elementary is the county’s twenty-third elementary school.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County's Midway Park gets playground, pavilion upgrades

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) One of Forsyth County’s popular parks is getting a kid-friendly update. Midway Park, located at 5100 Post Road adjacent to the Midway Family Festival shopping center, will soon debut a new playground and picnic pavilion next to the community building.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Get ready for a day of free, fun events at parks throughout Forsyth County

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Are you running out of ways to keep your kids entertained this summer? Mark your calendars for the Forsyth County Parks & Play Day on July 27. The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation team is sponsoring a full day of fun, free activities at various parks across the county.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Largest spa in North America wins a big vote to build in Forsyth County

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The “largest spa in North America” is one step closer to becoming a reality in Forsyth County. At the Forsyth County Planning Commission’s most recent meeting on June 28th, planning members unanimously recommended that Passport Springs & Spa be approved.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Keep Forsyth County Fourth of July celebrations safe with these fireworks safety tips

A show-stopping fireworks display is an Independence Day tradition. In the Cumming area, many neighborhoods and organizations will be hosting professional fireworks shows for families to enjoy. However, some individuals like to get in the spirit with their own fireworks displays – even if their neighbors don’t always approve.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Moon rocks on display at Forsyth County library’s ‘Oceans on the Moon’ event on Tuesday

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a free summertime event that’s “out of this world?”. The Sharon Forks Library branch of the Forsyth County Public Library system will have actual moon rocks available for patrons to examine at the “Oceans on the Moon?!” program on Tuesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Local Girl Scout's project takes visitors on a walk through Forsyth County history, earns her high honors

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award that a Girl Scout can receive, earned by fewer than 6% of Girls Scouts each year. Clara Hamilton, a rising senior at Forsyth Central High School, recently joined this elite group after completing the new Forsyth County History Walk at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Higher Forsyth County property tax assessment? Find out why it's gone up, plus get tax tips

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) As anyone looking at real estate recently knows, home prices have been on the rise. In Forsyth County, the average home price increased 21.62% in the past year.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County splash pad reopens ahead of schedule

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The splash pad at the Old Atlanta Road recreation center re-opened on June 21, just in time to help families beat another heat wave. It had been closed since June 6 when a faulty pump put the popular summer spot out of commission.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Winners Circle Park joins list of future Forsyth County tourist attractions, may bring more businesses and money to area

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Another new development for Georgia’s fastest-growing county was recently announced. Winners Circle Park is a 62-acre sports campus planned to open in south Forsyth County in spring 2023. Located near the Peachtree Parkway and Brookwood Road intersection in the southern part of the county, Winners Circle could bring more than 500 new jobs to the area and an estimated 750,000 visitors each year.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County splash pad closed for repairs

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Families hoping to have some fun at the Old Atlanta Road Recreation Center splash pad will have to find another way to stay cool for a while. TheParks and Recreation Department announced earlier this week that the splash pad is closed effective June 6, 2022, until further notice due to unexpected repairs.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Help stop the "summer slide" with Forsyth County Library's summer reading program

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Now that school is out, many Forsyth County children are enjoying the newfound freedom and laid-back schedule that come with sunny summer days. While the parks and playgrounds are packed, there’s one slide parents want their kids to avoid - the “summer slide.”

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s how Forsyth County residents can help Ukrainian refugees

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Few people can understand what families fleeing Ukraine are going through better than Vasily Lantukh. Thirty-two years ago, Vasily fled from Ukraine, which was still then part of the Soviet Union, to the United States. All he could bring with him was his family—four children and his pregnant wife, Marya.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy