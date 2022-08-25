A Forsyth County bakery beats the odds of opening during pandemic, tastes sweet success

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a taste of Europe in Forsyth County? Try Amore Mio , a European bakery and coffee shop located off exit 13 at 5955 Bethelview Road, suite 106.

Amore Mio's French-inspired pastries are unique sweet treats. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Owner Alice Buiac opened Amore Mio when the odds were against her – in August 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Alice and her staff persevered, and the little bakery with the Italian name - it means “My Love” - began gaining customers through word of mouth. Special touches like the roses on every table made Amore Mio a popular spot for date night or brunch.

Amore Mio is an authentic European bakery in Forsyth County. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

The name may be Italian, but Alice trained in Paris, and most of the pastries are French-inspired. Employee Diana Balteanu, who has worked at Amore Mio since it opened, said the bakery’s Chocolate Trio, a luxurious dessert with three layers of chocolate mousse covered with chocolate ganache, is its most popular item. Diana also recommends the Lemon Vanilla Pear, a whimsical pastry shaped like a ripe golden pear, and the profiteroles, puffs of light French choux pastry stuffed with sweet cream.

Amore Mio's display cases are full of tantalizing treats. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

In addition to fancy desserts, the bakery also offers sandwiches, paninis, croissants, and quiches. Patrons can order fresh coffee to accompany their treats including specialty drinks like lattes, mochas, cappuccinos, and espressos. The staff at Amore Mio makes everything from scratch with fresh ingredients.

Don't forget the macarons. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Customers may order fresh-baked bread such as sourdough, country French, and baguettes. Orders must be placed by Wednesday at 11 am and picked up on Fridays. For special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries, Forsyth County residents can order luscious cakes like the Black Forest Entremet or the Classic Tiramisu – just make sure to order cakes seven days in advance.

The Chocolate Trio is one of Amore Mio's top-selling desserts. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Amore Mio is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Friday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The bakery has several favorite items like croissants, cookies, and tarts daily, but from time to time will offer special items. Don’t miss the fun seasonal treats Amore Mio has for different holidays.

Amore Mio's laid-back ambiance is ideal for brunch or a special date. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

“There’s always something to look forward to,” said Diana with a smile.