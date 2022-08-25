A Forsyth County bakery beats the odds of opening during pandemic, tastes sweet success

Kimberly Bond

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a taste of Europe in Forsyth County? Try Amore Mio, a European bakery and coffee shop located off exit 13 at 5955 Bethelview Road, suite 106.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTR5h_0hSRuDQI00
Amore Mio's French-inspired pastries are unique sweet treats.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Owner Alice Buiac opened Amore Mio when the odds were against her – in August 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Alice and her staff persevered, and the little bakery with the Italian name - it means “My Love” - began gaining customers through word of mouth. Special touches like the roses on every table made Amore Mio a popular spot for date night or brunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fvRa_0hSRuDQI00
Amore Mio is an authentic European bakery in Forsyth County.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

The name may be Italian, but Alice trained in Paris, and most of the pastries are French-inspired. Employee Diana Balteanu, who has worked at Amore Mio since it opened, said the bakery’s Chocolate Trio, a luxurious dessert with three layers of chocolate mousse covered with chocolate ganache, is its most popular item. Diana also recommends the Lemon Vanilla Pear, a whimsical pastry shaped like a ripe golden pear, and the profiteroles, puffs of light French choux pastry stuffed with sweet cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bXcP_0hSRuDQI00
Amore Mio's display cases are full of tantalizing treats.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

In addition to fancy desserts, the bakery also offers sandwiches, paninis, croissants, and quiches. Patrons can order fresh coffee to accompany their treats including specialty drinks like lattes, mochas, cappuccinos, and espressos. The staff at Amore Mio makes everything from scratch with fresh ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHev7_0hSRuDQI00
Don't forget the macarons.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Customers may order fresh-baked bread such as sourdough, country French, and baguettes. Orders must be placed by Wednesday at 11 am and picked up on Fridays. For special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries, Forsyth County residents can order luscious cakes like the Black Forest Entremet or the Classic Tiramisu – just make sure to order cakes seven days in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1afy_0hSRuDQI00
The Chocolate Trio is one of Amore Mio's top-selling desserts.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

Amore Mio is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Friday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The bakery has several favorite items like croissants, cookies, and tarts daily, but from time to time will offer special items. Don’t miss the fun seasonal treats Amore Mio has for different holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExfGi_0hSRuDQI00
Amore Mio's laid-back ambiance is ideal for brunch or a special date.(Photo/Kimberly Bond)

“There’s always something to look forward to,” said Diana with a smile.

What are your favorite Forsyth County date night spots? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bakery# treat# local# new# Forsyth County

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a writer, editor, and journalist with a background in law and science. I love writing about interesting local places and events in Forsyth County, especially new businesses or family-friendly experiences.

Cumming, GA
175 followers

More from Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County’s Central Park renovations will include new gym, senior center

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Some big changes are coming to Forsyth County’s Central Park. With a unanimous 5-0 vote, the Board of Commissioners recently approved a $7.4 million renovation plan to update the recreation center and the annex building.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Want to work for Forsyth County? A new media campaign aims to show why residents should want to

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) If it seems like every shop has a “help wanted” sign in the window these days, it’s not your imagination. Nationally, unemployment is low at around 3.6%. In Georgia, the unemployment rate is even lower than the national average at only 3.0%. While these numbers are a positive for workers trying to improve their bargaining position with employers, the low unemployment rates combined with other complications in the economy and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to worker shortages in some areas.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Could the next Mega Millions winner be from Forsyth County?

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) At the RaceTrac gas station near Market Place Boulevard in Cumming, a cashier named Ridge is ringing up soft drinks, frozen yogurt, and other favorite gas station snacks as usual. But one item has seen a sudden surge in popularity.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County celebrates opening of its newest elementary school

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The start of a new school year is always exciting, but some students have a special reason to be enthusiastic this year. They will be the first class to attend Forsyth County's newest elementary school, New Hope Elementary. Located at 4810 Castleberry Road, New Hope Elementary is the county’s twenty-third elementary school.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County's Midway Park gets playground, pavilion upgrades

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) One of Forsyth County’s popular parks is getting a kid-friendly update. Midway Park, located at 5100 Post Road adjacent to the Midway Family Festival shopping center, will soon debut a new playground and picnic pavilion next to the community building.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Get ready for a day of free, fun events at parks throughout Forsyth County

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Are you running out of ways to keep your kids entertained this summer? Mark your calendars for the Forsyth County Parks & Play Day on July 27. The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation team is sponsoring a full day of fun, free activities at various parks across the county.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Largest spa in North America wins a big vote to build in Forsyth County

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The “largest spa in North America” is one step closer to becoming a reality in Forsyth County. At the Forsyth County Planning Commission’s most recent meeting on June 28th, planning members unanimously recommended that Passport Springs & Spa be approved.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Keep Forsyth County Fourth of July celebrations safe with these fireworks safety tips

A show-stopping fireworks display is an Independence Day tradition. In the Cumming area, many neighborhoods and organizations will be hosting professional fireworks shows for families to enjoy. However, some individuals like to get in the spirit with their own fireworks displays – even if their neighbors don’t always approve.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Moon rocks on display at Forsyth County library’s ‘Oceans on the Moon’ event on Tuesday

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a free summertime event that’s “out of this world?”. The Sharon Forks Library branch of the Forsyth County Public Library system will have actual moon rocks available for patrons to examine at the “Oceans on the Moon?!” program on Tuesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Local Girl Scout's project takes visitors on a walk through Forsyth County history, earns her high honors

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award that a Girl Scout can receive, earned by fewer than 6% of Girls Scouts each year. Clara Hamilton, a rising senior at Forsyth Central High School, recently joined this elite group after completing the new Forsyth County History Walk at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Higher Forsyth County property tax assessment? Find out why it's gone up, plus get tax tips

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) As anyone looking at real estate recently knows, home prices have been on the rise. In Forsyth County, the average home price increased 21.62% in the past year.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County splash pad reopens ahead of schedule

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The splash pad at the Old Atlanta Road recreation center re-opened on June 21, just in time to help families beat another heat wave. It had been closed since June 6 when a faulty pump put the popular summer spot out of commission.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Winners Circle Park joins list of future Forsyth County tourist attractions, may bring more businesses and money to area

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Another new development for Georgia’s fastest-growing county was recently announced. Winners Circle Park is a 62-acre sports campus planned to open in south Forsyth County in spring 2023. Located near the Peachtree Parkway and Brookwood Road intersection in the southern part of the county, Winners Circle could bring more than 500 new jobs to the area and an estimated 750,000 visitors each year.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County splash pad closed for repairs

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Families hoping to have some fun at the Old Atlanta Road Recreation Center splash pad will have to find another way to stay cool for a while. TheParks and Recreation Department announced earlier this week that the splash pad is closed effective June 6, 2022, until further notice due to unexpected repairs.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Help stop the "summer slide" with Forsyth County Library's summer reading program

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Now that school is out, many Forsyth County children are enjoying the newfound freedom and laid-back schedule that come with sunny summer days. While the parks and playgrounds are packed, there’s one slide parents want their kids to avoid - the “summer slide.”

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s how Forsyth County residents can help Ukrainian refugees

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Few people can understand what families fleeing Ukraine are going through better than Vasily Lantukh. Thirty-two years ago, Vasily fled from Ukraine, which was still then part of the Soviet Union, to the United States. All he could bring with him was his family—four children and his pregnant wife, Marya.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County moms help each other during baby formula shortage

(Forsyth County, GA) Over the past two years, Forsyth County residents have had to deal with inconvenient shortages and purchase limits due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other supply chain challenges. But arguably nothing has been as stressful for parents as the current baby formula shortage.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County residents hear new details about largest spa in North America

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents are getting a new look at the proposed mega spa to be built at exit 13 off Georgia 400. On May 17, team members representing Passport Experiences and County officials held a public participation meeting at the Old Atlanta Road Recreation Center about the Passport Springs & Spa project. Advertised as the largest spa in North America, the project will be developed on Ronald Reagan Boulevard adjacent to The Collection.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy