Get ready for a day of free, fun events at parks throughout Forsyth County

Kimberly Bond

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Are you running out of ways to keep your kids entertained this summer? Mark your calendars for the Forsyth County Parks & Play Day on July 27. The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation team is sponsoring a full day of fun, free activities at various parks across the county.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Axw1Y_0gkjaOJS00
Fowler Park has a popular playground.(Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiWTS_0gkjaOJS00
Meet other dog lovers at the Coal Mountain Dog Park.(Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FmiJ_0gkjaOJS00
The Forsyth County Parks & Play Day schedule offers events for all ages.(Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

There will be activities that appeal to all age groups and interest types:

  • For families with younger children:
    • free splash pad entry at the Old Atlanta Road Park from 10 am to 12 pm
    • PopUp Playground Play Date at Fowler Park, sponsored by Best Ice Cream on Wheels, from 2 pm to 4 pm.
  • For dog lovers: PupUp Playdate at the Coal Mountain Dog Park from 9 am to 11 am.
  • For gamers: Super Mario-themed scavenger hunt and free esports play at Old Atlanta Road Park Recreation Center from 1 pm to 3 pm
  • For adults and teens:
    • free pickup bocce ball at Central Park from 10 am to 12 pm
    • free indoor pickup pickleball at Fowler Park from 3 pm to 5 pm
    • free fitness class entry all day at Central Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXYwG_0gkjaOJS00
Cool off at the Old Atlanta Road Park splash pad.(Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=354VAg_0gkjaOJS00
Central Park has a fun playground and a disc golf course.(Photo/Forsyth County Parks & Recreation)

If you can’t make it out to any of the Parks and Play Day events this year, you’ll get another chance to have fun at the Fall Into Recreation event on October 19. Stay tuned for details, or check with the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation website.

Which Parks & Play Day event are you most excited to attend? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.

Published by

I'm a writer, editor, and journalist with a background in law and science. I love writing about interesting local places and events in Forsyth County, especially new businesses or family-friendly experiences.

Cumming, GA
135 followers

