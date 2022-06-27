Moon rocks on display at Forsyth County library’s ‘Oceans on the Moon’ event on Tuesday

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Looking for a free summertime event that’s “out of this world?”

The Sharon Forks Library branch of the Forsyth County Public Library system will have actual moon rocks available for patrons to examine at the “Oceans on the Moon?!” program on Tuesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm.

Learn all about Earth's constant companion at this free library event. (Photo/Pixabay)

The presentation will be a fun and scientific look at the moon. Astronomer Dr. Brooke Skelton, a professor at Georgia State University, will discuss topics including the moon’s oceans of lava, hidden water ice, and stories of lunar exploration. Skelton will also talk about the ways the moon affects the Earth.

Those attending the event will have the opportunity to examine genuine moon rocks that Apollo astronauts brought back in the 1960s and ‘70s. There will be many different types of samples including solidified lava from the lunar “seas,” feldspar crystals from the moon’s highlands, meteorite rocks, and various types of lunar soil. A microscope will help guests get a close-up look at these rare rocks.

NASA distributes samples of moon rocks from the Apollo missions for educational and research purposes. However, the only permanent display of moon rocks in Georgia is at the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, which charges an admission fee.

There is no cost for the “Oceans on the Moon?!” event and pre-registration is not required. However, summer library events often fill up quickly, so plan to arrive early. This event is for adults, but families are welcome.

The Sharon Forks branch is hosting several interesting STEM events this summer. (Photo/Forsyth County Public Library)

Located at 2820 Old Atlanta Road in Cumming, the Sharon Forks library has several other interesting events planned for this week including a shark science program for children in grades 3-5 and a no-sew emoji pillow crafting event for tweens.

What are your family’s favorite STEM events and activities? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know.