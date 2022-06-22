Forsyth County splash pad reopens ahead of schedule

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The splash pad at the Old Atlanta Road recreation center re-opened on June 21, just in time to help families beat another heat wave. It had been closed since June 6 when a faulty pump put the popular summer spot out of commission.

The Parks and Recreation team worked diligently to find a replacement part. Despite supply chain challenges, the team located what they needed and made the required repairs ahead of the previously announced estimate of early July.

Kids can enjoy the Old Atlanta Road splash pad again. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

A Splash and Glow event, previously planned for June 10, was postponed due to the closure. Now that the splash pad is open again, the Parks and Recreation Department hopes to reschedule it for later this summer.

Located at 810 Nichols Road in Suwanee, the splash pad is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am - 6 pm during the summer months. Admission is $2 per child, and adults are free with child admission; only cash and checks are accepted – no cards. Families can buy a season pass for $50. On Sundays, the facility is available to rent for private parties in 2-hour increments starting at 11 am for $250.

Families may bring their own snacks and drinks to the splash pad, and there is also a small concession stand. A nearby covered pavilion makes a great picnic spot. Daycares and other groups may visit the splash pad, but staff advises calling 770-205-4646 one week in advance before bringing a large party.