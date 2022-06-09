Forsyth County splash pad closed for repairs

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) Families hoping to have some fun at the Old Atlanta Road Recreation Center splash pad will have to find another way to stay cool for a while. The Parks and Recreation Department announced earlier this week that the splash pad is closed effective June 6, 2022, until further notice due to unexpected repairs.

Kids cool off while having fun at the Old Atlanta Road Rec Center splash pad. (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

According to a staff member at the Old Atlanta Road Recreation Center, the problem is a faulty feature pump. Unfortunately, getting the correct replacement part might take a while since summer is peak splash pad season. They may not be able to obtain the part until early July, though they are working on trying to locate it more quickly.

Due to the closure, the planned Splash and Glow event scheduled for this Friday, June 10 is being postponed. The special after-dark event was going to be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and was supposed to feature glow sticks and other luminescent objects for a unique splash pad experience. The Parks and Recreation Department hopes to reschedule it for later this summer.

Typically open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer months, the splash pad is a popular family destination thanks to the low admission price of $2 per child. Adults aren’t charged as long as they are with a paying child, and season-long memberships are available. Families are allowed to bring food with them, and a small concessions stand featuring mostly frozen treats is also available. On Sundays, the facility is available to rent for private parties.

This story will be updated once a reopening date is announced.

What are your favorite ways to stay cool in Forsyth County? Comment below or email kbondwriter@gmail.com to let us know!