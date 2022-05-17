Developer of largest spa in U.S. hosting Q&A for Forsyth residents

(Forsyth County, GA) Do you have questions about the new Passport Springs and Spa project? If so, you have a chance to ask them in person at a public participation meeting on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be at Old Atlanta Recreation Center at 810 Nichols Road in Suwanee, across from Lambert High School.

Jacob Bloch, CEO of the project’s parent company, Passport Experiences, will be present at Tuesday’s meeting. He and his team will host a Q&A session and provide more information about Passport Springs.

Passport Springs & Spa will have immersive spa treatments, unique landscapes, and places for socializing. (Photo/Voelker Gray Design)

When the project is complete, Forsyth County will be the home of the largest spa in North America. The 10-acre development’s future location is on Ronald Reagan Boulevard next to The Collection.

With four pavilions inspired by the hot springs of exotic global destinations, Passport Springs and Spa will be like nothing else in the area and is likely to become a significant tourist destination.