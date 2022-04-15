Forsyth County’s newest Chick-fil-A opening soon

Work continues on the new Chick-fil-A (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A lovers in Forsyth County will soon have a new restaurant to visit. The Lanier Crossing location at 653 Atlanta Road in front of Hobby Lobby will close at the end of April, and the team will be moving to a brand new building just down the street next to Goodwill on Atlanta Highway.

The Lanier Crossing Location was opened in May of 1990. Since then, Forsyth County’s population has grown rapidly, and Chick-fil-A has only become more popular. Operator Mike Ridzon, who has been at the location for 28 years, shared that limitations in the building’s design and parking lot challenges eventually made it difficult to keep up with high demand.

The old Lanier Crossing location (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

“The building is 32 years old,” Mr. Ridzon shared. “At times the volume exceeded the capacity of the restaurant.” Staffing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic made it harder to work around these issues.

Mr. Ridzon discussed these issues with Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A over the past few years. The corporate team eventually decided that the best solution was a new building, even if it was just down the road.

The new location will have a much larger parking area and a spacious double drive-through lane that was designed to serve more customers more quickly. “A lot of intelligence and planning has gone into the design,” Mr. Ridzon stated. “The team is very excited.”

The new location will open in May (Photo/Kimberly Bond)

The décor and layout of the new location will be different too, but don’t fear, parents – Ridzon assured me there will still be a playground.

Mr. Ridzon plans to officially decommission the Lanier Crossing location on April 30th. Mr. Ridzon and his team will begin moving to the new location in May. Setting up the new restaurant and training will take a few weeks, but Mr. Ridzon anticipates they will be able to re-open to the public in mid-May. As of now, no plans have been announced regarding repurposing the old building once the move is complete.