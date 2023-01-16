Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Photo by Kim McKinney

“If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

After two years of Zoom celebrations, Statesville came out in person to celebrate the 28th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Prayer Breakfast on Monday morning, January 16, 2023.

The theme for the event was "Moving Forward, No Turning Back".

About 400 people of all ages filled the Statesville Civic Center to share breakfast and listen to a choir assembled for the event, led by Freddie Morrison.

Mayor Costi Kutteh officially presented the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Proclamation for the City of Statesville.

Keynote speaker Dr. Keystone J. Griffin Photo by Kim McKinney

Dynamic keynote speaker Dr. Kenston J. Griffin inspired the crowd with a message based on this year’s theme.

Griffin, a Statesville native and graduate of South Iredell High School, is a speaker, an author and founder of Dream Builders Communication, Inc., a company that provides consulting, assessment, and executive coaching to private and public sector clients.

“I think more of you are focused upon what’s going on in the White House, but I’d be more encouraged if you’d focus more on what’s going on in your house,” Griffin said.

Griffin made a point to acknowledge all of the young people - from those serving in different capacities to those attending the breakfast.

Other related events were held over the weekend.

Saturday a youth day was held at the Unity Center for all school age youth, where they were inspired by speakers and dance and drama and arts and crafts.

Freddie Morrison, who led the MLK Choir for Sunday and Monday’s Events Photo by Kim McKinney

Sunday afternoon a musical worship service was held at First Baptist Church on Davie Ave. The MLK Choir showcased the depth of talent in the Statesville community. Roy Davidson did a passionate recreation of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

The annual event is planned by a group of local volunteers and is sponsored by area businesses and churches as a 501 (c) 3 non-profit.