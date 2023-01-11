Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this Weekend

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5C64_0k9i8Htn00
Myrah Lykes, MLK Committee ChairpersonPhoto byKim McKinney

Myrah Lykes said when she moved to Iredell County ten years ago, one of the first events she attended was the Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast.

It inspired her to the point that she went up afterward and said “I volunteer. This is something I want to be a part of.”

The past three years Lykes has been chairman of the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee. She has led the committee through some difficult decisions throughout the pandemic. After two years of the celebration being virtual, she is excited this year’s events will be in person.

The 28th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast Celebration will be held on MLK Day, Monday, January 16, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Doors will open at 6 a.m.

The event will be held at the Statesville Civic Center, 300 South Center St., in downtown Statesville.

The 2023 theme is Moving Forward: No Turning Back.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Kenston J. Griffin, founder and CEO of Dream Builders Communication, Inc., a best selling author, and a top performing trainer and coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqqRA_0k9i8Htn00
Griffin, Keynote SpeakerPhoto byKim McKinney

Youth day for kindergarten through high school students will be held at the Unity Center, 1145 Salisbury Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023. A light lunch will be served. Arts and Crafts, Spoken Word, Singing, and Cross Cultural Activities wire planned for the students. Guest speakers will encourage and teach youth the messages of Dr. King.

Sunday afternoon a worship service will be held January 15, 2023, from 4 - 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Avenue. The service is a musical event including talent from our local area.

All events are free and open to the public.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities are organized by the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee, which is a 501-c3 charity. They are supported by the City of Statesville, area businesses, churches, and individuals.

For more information, contact Committee Chair Myrah Lykes at 704.873.9727, e-mail mlkcommittee19@gmail.com or see the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee Facebook page..

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Community events# Martin Luther King Jr# MLK Events# MLK Breakfast# Martin Luther King Jr Day

Comments / 1

Published by

I love stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC, in the Charlotte area, and love to show how lovely life is here. More is going on than may meet the eye. I also enjoy expanding throughout North Carolina to show the places and activities and people that make me believe life is fascinating and travel as much as I can, so write about that, too. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com or https://kimmckinney719.medium.com.

Statesville, NC
2K followers

More from Kim McKinney

Statesville, NC

Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around town

Kestler and Hannah Ruth light up their corner of the worldPhoto byKim McKinney. Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz. It’s that magical time of the year when driving around neighborhoods is a delight to the eyes. Holiday lights are everywhere, from the simple to elaborate displays. You’ll drive down a neighborhood street you go by every day and find it transformed into a blazing display of holiday happiness.

Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa Claus

Though the skies were a bit gray, and the weather a little chilly, it was a beautiful Sunday afternoon for the Statesville Christmas Parade, an event that has delighted young and old for generations.

Read full story
2 comments
Laurinburg, NC

Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille has something for most in Laurinburg

A recent stay at the Comfort Inn in Laurinburg, NC, had me walking steps away from my hotel several nights to eat at Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille. With a varied menu and enthusiastic staff, it was an easy and convenient choice when hungry after a long day at work when I didn’t want to spend time driving around town. I felt lucky that a good dinner option was so close by.

Read full story
1 comments
Laurinburg, NC

The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & more

When I’m traveling I try to avoid chains and look for local restaurants. (OK, I those who know me know I do that when I’m not traveling, too.) I’m not against chain restaurants and eat in plenty, but you learn a lot about a town by visiting their local restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Marshville, NC

On the hunt for murals of North Carolina Musicians - Randy Travis

I was driving down Highway 74 towards Marshville, NC, and realized I was moving into Randy Travis territory. I’d first found out about Randy Travis when I took that Highway 74 route often and saw the “Welcome to Marshville, Home of Randy Travis and Country Life” signs. (That reference has since been removed from the signs.)

Read full story
26 comments

Carolina BalloonFest pilots and crew celebrate milestones and awards at annual awards brunch

Pilot Don Cline gets a quick launch off at Carolina BalloonFestPhoto by Kim McKinney. This was the 47th year for Carolina BalloonFest and after a two-year festival delay for COVID, pilot Don Cline was ready to continue his record of flying in every festival since the first.

Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFest

Bing Futch performs at Piedmont FolkwaysPhoto by Kim McKinney. Musician Bing Futch returned to Statesville on Wednesday night for a special show at the WAME radio station studios in the clocktower building for Piedmont Folkways.

Read full story
Iredell County, NC

Beaver Farms Sunflower Maze and Picking Field Open

A beautiful family day on Monday for Milena, daughter Diana, and childrenPhoto by Kim McKinney. Rain hampered the opening at the Sunflower Maze at Beaver Farms, but some folks couldn’t wait to get into the fields, even if they got caught in the rain.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film Festival

“A Gift for All Ages”, a Christmas film that takes viewers back to the days of black-and-white films and warms with the magic of holidays, won the “Best In Fest” award at the Full Bloom Film Festival in Statesville, NC. The heartening film is about a couple whose household is disrupted when an odd gentleman stays at their boarding house and disrupts their lives with both joy and suspicion.

Read full story
Wytheville, VA

It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville

Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.

Read full story
7 comments
Mooresville, NC

Dr. Blake Sanders with Sacred Heart Dermatology shares the vision of his new practice Mooresville

Dr. Sanders with staff Michele (left) and Victoria (right)Photo by Kim McKinney. Dr. Blake Sanders is a board-certified dermatologist that specializes in medical and surgical dermatology.

Read full story
1 comments
Cordele, GA

Look up! Hot air balloon camp is taking place in the Cordele area this week

Seventeen teens and a staff of pilots and other volunteers are in the Cordele area this week learning about hot air balloons. The students have come from all around the country. Some are from ballooning families and have grown up around hot air balloons all of their lives, some have crewed for pilots they have met at festivals or in their community (”crewing” means they help set up and take down balloons and chase them from launch to landing), while others have no experience and have never before touched a hot air balloon. Experience doesn't matter - even the seasoned veterans will learn new things.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Whitson, Wooten, and Weiss give Statesville a Groverfest preview

Robin Weiss, Natasha Whitson, and Wendy Wooten are all talented in their own right, but put them together and you get a powerful explosion of talent. The three are going to be playing together this weekend at GroverFest. You’ll find them performing there at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon (June 11).

Read full story
1 comments
Conover, NC

My day at the Rock Barn Spa in Conover

I love a spa day. So do most of my girlfriends. It has become our favorite way to celebrate any special occasions. While I had attended events at Rock Barn Country Club, I had never visited the spa. A friend had a special birthday (you know, one of those that end in “5” or “0”), so we decided to celebrate at the Rock Barn Spa.

Read full story
2 comments
Statesville, NC

Memorial Day is for remembering those who lost their lives serving our country

This is Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring those who lost their lives during active service in the military. It began after the Civil War, but just got “official holiday status” in 1971. It is celebrated the last Monday in May.

Read full story
1 comments
Troutman, NC

Alice Eats Bakery Adds Sweet Touch to Troutman

You could easily drive by the unassuming business if you weren’t looking for it, but thankfully we were.We were in town and my aunt mentioned she needed to find a bakery and a friend said “Alice Eats” was a “must try”. We headed that way and there at 135 Wagner Street, in Troutman, we found it.

Read full story
Iredell County, NC

Statesville Folkways Works to Keep “Roots” Music Alive in Iredell County & Beyond

Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., at the WAME studios, Piedmont Folkways had another free music night. WAME studios are located in the clock tower building (the Randy Marion Studio) at Center and Broad Streets in Statesville, The show is hosted by David Hamm and Daniel Wicker.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

“A Knight to Remember” Films in Statesville

Ryan Weaver in “A Knight to Remember”Photo by Forj’d America. You might have heard that actor Erik Estrada was in town recently. He was filming “A Knight to Remember” a film by Tri-Rahn Pictures.

Read full story
Wadesboro, NC

A Late Lunch at Oliver’s Hometown Restaurant & Bar in Wadesboro

I was driving home from the beach, trying to go through as many small towns as possible. I started to get a bit hungry. I didn't want to stop for fast food. I wanted to enjoy the drive and extend the vacation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy