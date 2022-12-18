Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around town

Kestler and Hannah Ruth light up their corner of the world Photo by Kim McKinney

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz

It’s that magical time of the year when driving around neighborhoods is a delight to the eyes. Holiday lights are everywhere, from the simple to elaborate displays. You’ll drive down a neighborhood street you go by every day and find it transformed into a blazing display of holiday happiness.

Kestler and Hannah Ruth, whose home is located on Highway 64 (364 Mocksville Highway), have so much depicted in their holiday display, it’s easy to miss something.

Kestler has made most of the display himself, not buying pre-fabricated components, making it even more special and personal.

Ruth says he began creating Christmas displays even before he married and had children.

The Ruth display Photo by Kim McKinney

It’s a lot of work. Each piece is carefully taken apart at the end of the year to store and put back together the next. He also can’t help but add a few new ones. At times he muses he may give it a break for the year, but his wife Hannah sets him straight.

The life of Christ is the center of the display - you’ll see scenes depicting “He is Born”, “He Dies”, and “He is Risen” from left to right. But wait, there’s more!

There are trains, Santa, a snowman, a sailboat, a Ferris wheel, a wreath, candy canes, a Christmas tree, and this year’s addition of a hot air balloon landing on the house.

Hannah Ruth’s bakery even made it into their display Photo by Kim McKinney

You’ll even see a special tiered cake that lets folks know this is the home of Hannah’s HK Bakery.

It’s worth taking a drive by with the family (or even by yourself). See how many different things you can spot in their yard. Driver be alert - this is on a highway. Pull over if you need to.

Sherwood Lane Photo by Kim McKinney

Sherwood Lane neighbors have created a gorgeous display of Christmas balls. Pictures don’t capture the wonder. You’ll love driving through there.

Restmore Lane Photo by Kim McKinney

While you’re in the neighborhood enjoy the simplicity of the gift-wrapped house and another beautifully decorated home around the block on Restmore Lane.

Winding Brook Way Photo by Kim McKinney

Winding Brook Way has a couple of homes with beautiful displays, including this red, white, and blue beauty.

Spring Forest Photo by Kim McKinney

Hop around the next block to see gorgeous displays on Spring Forest.

New Salem Rd. Photo by Kim McKinney

Then head over to New Salem Rd., to the house on the left around Lynngayle Dr., and you’ll see a white light extravaganza.

Westchester Rd. Photo by Kim McKinney

In the Statesville Country Club area you’ll see amazing displays, including some we found on Weschester Dr., 220 Augusta, 422 and 428 West Glen Eagles. At 207 Glen Eagles E you’ll find lights set to music.

Banberry Dr. Photo by Kim McKinney

Banberry Dr. showcases this elegant display, sure to make you sigh at its beauty.

Race St. Photo by Kim McKinney

Race St. is a nice road to drive down, where we captured this serene display. You’ll also find a decorative house with a lot happening on Drake St.

Wallace Springs and Buffalo Shoals Photo by Kim McKinney

There are small, but gorgeous, displays all over town, like this one we captured at the intersection of Wallace Springs and Buffalo Shoals. Also for the skeleton on Buffalo Shoals and the gorgeous lights with pal Yoda on West End Ave. Someone on Augusta Dr. did a great job lighting up their swing set.

Greenwich Dr. Photo by Kim McKinney

The neighbors at Charis Lane have some engaging displays.

And then there are festive displays at Greenwich and Gatwick Court.

Beverly Dr. Photo by Kim McKinney

Don’t miss 323 Beverly Dr. This is another display with 15,000 lights synchronized to music.

You can’t love Christmas lights and not take a drive through historic downtown Statesville.

Better yet, get out and walk, checking out downtown businesses, the horse and carriages, the Historic Sharpe House, and even a story stroll where you and your children can read the story as you find the next location.

The Historic Sharpe House Photo by Kim McKinney

The Town of Troutman also has gorgeous lights on their walkway, ready for you to enjoy from the car or taking a winter walk. You’ll also see more beautiful lights going down Center St. towards Troutman.

Feel free to comment on your favorite light displays around town we missed. It’s impossible to capture them all, and we don’t know about you, but we’re ready to see more.

To see lights of a different kind, check out the Drive-Through Holiday Balloon Glow at the Statesville Soccer Complex (2012 Simonton Rd.) on Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 18.

Santa is expected to make an appearance.

There is no cost, but they will be collecting non-perishable foods for Iredell Christian Ministries.

From last year’s Balloon Glow Photo by Kim McKinney

Two things to remember - inflating hot air balloons is always weather-dependent and with limited access of roads in and out of the soccer complex, be prepared for waits.

Keep that festive holiday spirit, turn your radio to WAME (92.9) to enjoy holiday music, bring some snacks, and enjoy time with people you enjoy.

A special thank you to all of the holiday merry makers who do that more than “little something extra” for us all to enjoy.