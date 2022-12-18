Statesville, NC

Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around town

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nisag_0jm6K98v00
Kestler and Hannah Ruth light up their corner of the worldPhoto byKim McKinney

Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz

It’s that magical time of the year when driving around neighborhoods is a delight to the eyes. Holiday lights are everywhere, from the simple to elaborate displays. You’ll drive down a neighborhood street you go by every day and find it transformed into a blazing display of holiday happiness.

Kestler and Hannah Ruth, whose home is located on Highway 64 (364 Mocksville Highway), have so much depicted in their holiday display, it’s easy to miss something.

Kestler has made most of the display himself, not buying pre-fabricated components, making it even more special and personal.

Ruth says he began creating Christmas displays even before he married and had children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szXcF_0jm6K98v00
The Ruth displayPhoto byKim McKinney

It’s a lot of work. Each piece is carefully taken apart at the end of the year to store and put back together the next. He also can’t help but add a few new ones. At times he muses he may give it a break for the year, but his wife Hannah sets him straight.

The life of Christ is the center of the display - you’ll see scenes depicting “He is Born”, “He Dies”, and “He is Risen” from left to right. But wait, there’s more!

There are trains, Santa, a snowman, a sailboat, a Ferris wheel, a wreath, candy canes, a Christmas tree, and this year’s addition of a hot air balloon landing on the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CryEU_0jm6K98v00
Hannah Ruth’s bakery even made it into their displayPhoto byKim McKinney

You’ll even see a special tiered cake that lets folks know this is the home of Hannah’s HK Bakery.

It’s worth taking a drive by with the family (or even by yourself). See how many different things you can spot in their yard. Driver be alert - this is on a highway. Pull over if you need to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkT5y_0jm6K98v00
Sherwood LanePhoto byKim McKinney

Sherwood Lane neighbors have created a gorgeous display of Christmas balls. Pictures don’t capture the wonder. You’ll love driving through there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jioAi_0jm6K98v00
Restmore LanePhoto byKim McKinney

While you’re in the neighborhood enjoy the simplicity of the gift-wrapped house and another beautifully decorated home around the block on Restmore Lane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amAB7_0jm6K98v00
Winding Brook WayPhoto byKim McKinney

Winding Brook Way has a couple of homes with beautiful displays, including this red, white, and blue beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGoI7_0jm6K98v00
Spring ForestPhoto byKim McKinney

Hop around the next block to see gorgeous displays on Spring Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gx45j_0jm6K98v00
New Salem Rd.Photo byKim McKinney

Then head over to New Salem Rd., to the house on the left around Lynngayle Dr., and you’ll see a white light extravaganza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPoub_0jm6K98v00
Westchester Rd.Photo byKim McKinney

In the Statesville Country Club area you’ll see amazing displays, including some we found on Weschester Dr., 220 Augusta, 422 and 428 West Glen Eagles. At 207 Glen Eagles E you’ll find lights set to music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzYbg_0jm6K98v00
Banberry Dr.Photo byKim McKinney

Banberry Dr. showcases this elegant display, sure to make you sigh at its beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tA6Ha_0jm6K98v00
Race St.Photo byKim McKinney

Race St. is a nice road to drive down, where we captured this serene display. You’ll also find a decorative house with a lot happening on Drake St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4Gsf_0jm6K98v00
Wallace Springs and Buffalo ShoalsPhoto byKim McKinney

There are small, but gorgeous, displays all over town, like this one we captured at the intersection of Wallace Springs and Buffalo Shoals. Also for the skeleton on Buffalo Shoals and the gorgeous lights with pal Yoda on West End Ave. Someone on Augusta Dr. did a great job lighting up their swing set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgQYC_0jm6K98v00
Greenwich Dr.Photo byKim McKinney

The neighbors at Charis Lane have some engaging displays.

And then there are festive displays at Greenwich and Gatwick Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahhd3_0jm6K98v00
Beverly Dr.Photo byKim McKinney

Don’t miss 323 Beverly Dr. This is another display with 15,000 lights synchronized to music.

You can’t love Christmas lights and not take a drive through historic downtown Statesville.

Better yet, get out and walk, checking out downtown businesses, the horse and carriages, the Historic Sharpe House, and even a story stroll where you and your children can read the story as you find the next location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arimy_0jm6K98v00
The Historic Sharpe HousePhoto byKim McKinney

The Town of Troutman also has gorgeous lights on their walkway, ready for you to enjoy from the car or taking a winter walk. You’ll also see more beautiful lights going down Center St. towards Troutman.

Feel free to comment on your favorite light displays around town we missed. It’s impossible to capture them all, and we don’t know about you, but we’re ready to see more.

To see lights of a different kind, check out the Drive-Through Holiday Balloon Glow at the Statesville Soccer Complex (2012 Simonton Rd.) on Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 18.

Santa is expected to make an appearance.

There is no cost, but they will be collecting non-perishable foods for Iredell Christian Ministries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZPOA_0jm6K98v00
From last year’s Balloon GlowPhoto byKim McKinney

Two things to remember - inflating hot air balloons is always weather-dependent and with limited access of roads in and out of the soccer complex, be prepared for waits.

Keep that festive holiday spirit, turn your radio to WAME (92.9) to enjoy holiday music, bring some snacks, and enjoy time with people you enjoy.

A special thank you to all of the holiday merry makers who do that more than “little something extra” for us all to enjoy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Holiday lights# Holiday Joy# Community Events# Things to Do# Christmas in Statesville

Comments / 1

Published by

I love stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC, in the Charlotte area, and love to show how lovely life is here. More is going on than may meet the eye. I also enjoy expanding throughout North Carolina to show the places and activities and people that make me believe life is fascinating and travel as much as I can, so write about that, too. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com or https://kimmckinney719.medium.com.

Statesville, NC
2407 followers

More from Kim McKinney

Statesville, NC

Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa Claus

Though the skies were a bit gray, and the weather a little chilly, it was a beautiful Sunday afternoon for the Statesville Christmas Parade, an event that has delighted young and old for generations.

Read full story
2 comments
Laurinburg, NC

Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille has something for most in Laurinburg

A recent stay at the Comfort Inn in Laurinburg, NC, had me walking steps away from my hotel several nights to eat at Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille. With a varied menu and enthusiastic staff, it was an easy and convenient choice when hungry after a long day at work when I didn’t want to spend time driving around town. I felt lucky that a good dinner option was so close by.

Read full story
1 comments
Laurinburg, NC

The Railroad Bar & Grill in Laurinburg - a place for brunch & more

When I’m traveling I try to avoid chains and look for local restaurants. (OK, I those who know me know I do that when I’m not traveling, too.) I’m not against chain restaurants and eat in plenty, but you learn a lot about a town by visiting their local restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Marshville, NC

On the hunt for murals of North Carolina Musicians - Randy Travis

I was driving down Highway 74 towards Marshville, NC, and realized I was moving into Randy Travis territory. I’d first found out about Randy Travis when I took that Highway 74 route often and saw the “Welcome to Marshville, Home of Randy Travis and Country Life” signs. (That reference has since been removed from the signs.)

Read full story
25 comments

Carolina BalloonFest pilots and crew celebrate milestones and awards at annual awards brunch

Pilot Don Cline gets a quick launch off at Carolina BalloonFestPhoto by Kim McKinney. This was the 47th year for Carolina BalloonFest and after a two-year festival delay for COVID, pilot Don Cline was ready to continue his record of flying in every festival since the first.

Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFest

Bing Futch performs at Piedmont FolkwaysPhoto by Kim McKinney. Musician Bing Futch returned to Statesville on Wednesday night for a special show at the WAME radio station studios in the clocktower building for Piedmont Folkways.

Read full story
Iredell County, NC

Beaver Farms Sunflower Maze and Picking Field Open

A beautiful family day on Monday for Milena, daughter Diana, and childrenPhoto by Kim McKinney. Rain hampered the opening at the Sunflower Maze at Beaver Farms, but some folks couldn’t wait to get into the fields, even if they got caught in the rain.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film Festival

“A Gift for All Ages”, a Christmas film that takes viewers back to the days of black-and-white films and warms with the magic of holidays, won the “Best In Fest” award at the Full Bloom Film Festival in Statesville, NC. The heartening film is about a couple whose household is disrupted when an odd gentleman stays at their boarding house and disrupts their lives with both joy and suspicion.

Read full story
Wytheville, VA

It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville

Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.

Read full story
7 comments
Mooresville, NC

Dr. Blake Sanders with Sacred Heart Dermatology shares the vision of his new practice Mooresville

Dr. Sanders with staff Michele (left) and Victoria (right)Photo by Kim McKinney. Dr. Blake Sanders is a board-certified dermatologist that specializes in medical and surgical dermatology.

Read full story
1 comments
Cordele, GA

Look up! Hot air balloon camp is taking place in the Cordele area this week

Seventeen teens and a staff of pilots and other volunteers are in the Cordele area this week learning about hot air balloons. The students have come from all around the country. Some are from ballooning families and have grown up around hot air balloons all of their lives, some have crewed for pilots they have met at festivals or in their community (”crewing” means they help set up and take down balloons and chase them from launch to landing), while others have no experience and have never before touched a hot air balloon. Experience doesn't matter - even the seasoned veterans will learn new things.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Whitson, Wooten, and Weiss give Statesville a Groverfest preview

Robin Weiss, Natasha Whitson, and Wendy Wooten are all talented in their own right, but put them together and you get a powerful explosion of talent. The three are going to be playing together this weekend at GroverFest. You’ll find them performing there at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon (June 11).

Read full story
1 comments
Conover, NC

My day at the Rock Barn Spa in Conover

I love a spa day. So do most of my girlfriends. It has become our favorite way to celebrate any special occasions. While I had attended events at Rock Barn Country Club, I had never visited the spa. A friend had a special birthday (you know, one of those that end in “5” or “0”), so we decided to celebrate at the Rock Barn Spa.

Read full story
2 comments
Statesville, NC

Memorial Day is for remembering those who lost their lives serving our country

This is Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring those who lost their lives during active service in the military. It began after the Civil War, but just got “official holiday status” in 1971. It is celebrated the last Monday in May.

Read full story
1 comments
Troutman, NC

Alice Eats Bakery Adds Sweet Touch to Troutman

You could easily drive by the unassuming business if you weren’t looking for it, but thankfully we were.We were in town and my aunt mentioned she needed to find a bakery and a friend said “Alice Eats” was a “must try”. We headed that way and there at 135 Wagner Street, in Troutman, we found it.

Read full story
Iredell County, NC

Statesville Folkways Works to Keep “Roots” Music Alive in Iredell County & Beyond

Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., at the WAME studios, Piedmont Folkways had another free music night. WAME studios are located in the clock tower building (the Randy Marion Studio) at Center and Broad Streets in Statesville, The show is hosted by David Hamm and Daniel Wicker.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

“A Knight to Remember” Films in Statesville

Ryan Weaver in “A Knight to Remember”Photo by Forj’d America. You might have heard that actor Erik Estrada was in town recently. He was filming “A Knight to Remember” a film by Tri-Rahn Pictures.

Read full story
Wadesboro, NC

A Late Lunch at Oliver’s Hometown Restaurant & Bar in Wadesboro

I was driving home from the beach, trying to go through as many small towns as possible. I started to get a bit hungry. I didn't want to stop for fast food. I wanted to enjoy the drive and extend the vacation.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Free Chamber Music Concert at Historic Walnut St. Chapel

The beautiful historic Chapel on Walnut, also known as the Friends Meeting House, will be the site of an afternoon of melodious chamber music on Sunday April 3, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a free event and a gift of the Western Piedmont Symphony’s outreach program, which is committed to bring music to all people regardless of circumstances or ability to pay, and Statesville’s Historic Sharpe House.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy