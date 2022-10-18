Carolina BalloonFest pilots and crew celebrate milestones and awards at annual awards brunch

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7U7k_0ictK9A200
Pilot Don Cline gets a quick launch off at Carolina BalloonFestPhoto by Kim McKinney

This was the 47th year for Carolina BalloonFest and after a two-year festival delay for COVID, pilot Don Cline was ready to continue his record of flying in every festival since the first.

Cline flew all six potential flight windows and participated in Saturday night’s balloon glow, less than a week after returning from Albuquerque’s International Balloon Fiesta’s 50th anniversary.

Carolina BalloonFest is the second oldest balloon festival in the country, behind Fiesta. It began as a fun flying event for owners of balloons produced by The Balloon Works, the balloon factory that now is known as Firefly Balloons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmEO0_0ictK9A200
Left to right - Balloonmeister Vicki Fogue, Ryan Duff, David Litton, Tom Tomasetti, and Balloonmeister Patrick FoguePhoto by Kim McKinney

Competitionas were held during the weekend among the pilots, with winners presented at the event’s awards brunch.

Winners of the overall competition for the weekend were 1st place Ryan Duff, 2nd place local pilot and teacher David Litton, and 3rd place Tom Tomasetti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxSBw_0ictK9A200
Photo by Kim McKinney

This year a new award was established, the Amanda Rogerson Spirit Award. Amanda was a favorite of the local ballooning community, who died earlier this year at the age of 31. Known for her beaming smile, the award was established to recognize an individual who brings smiles to faces, lifts the spirits of those around them, and uplifts ballooning and the ballooning community during Carolina BalloonFest weekend.

Wayne McFarland, a crew member from Gordonsville, Virginia, was the winner of the 2022 Amanda Rogerson Spirit Award.

One person who nominated McFarland said “Wayne has a contagious excitement for all things hot air balloons. He is always ready and willing to help anyone with their balloons. His Facebook page ‘Carolina BalloonFest Friends’ provides lots of pictures and information that keeps Carolina BalloonFest on our minds all year long.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyKBj_0ictK9A200
Wayne McFarlane, winner of the Amanda Rogerson Spirit AwardPhoto by Kim McKinney

Another who nominated MacFarland said they did it for his love and support of Carolina BalloonFest.

“His FB page says it all - ‘Hot air balloon crew, enthusiast, future pilot-in-training, or just a guy seeking adventure.’”

Carolina BalloonFest is held the third weekend in October every year.

National Balloon Rally Charities, Inc. dba Carolina BalloonFest, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The charity invests proceeds from the event in the community through donations to other area non-profits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWMk6_0ictK9A200
The Grinch was in town a bit earlyPhoto by Kim McKinney

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Things to do in NC# Hot air balloons# Ballooning# Local festivals# Carolina BalloonFest

Comments / 1

Published by

I love stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC, in the Charlotte area, and love to show how lovely life is here. More is going on than may meet the eye. I also enjoy expanding throughout North Carolina to show the places and activities and people that make me believe life is fascinating and travel as much as I can, so write about that, too. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com or https://kimmckinney719.medium.com.

Statesville, NC
2218 followers

More from Kim McKinney

Statesville, NC

Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFest

Bing Futch performs at Piedmont FolkwaysPhoto by Kim McKinney. Musician Bing Futch returned to Statesville on Wednesday night for a special show at the WAME radio station studios in the clocktower building for Piedmont Folkways.

Read full story
Iredell County, NC

Beaver Farms Sunflower Maze and Picking Field Open

A beautiful family day on Monday for Milena, daughter Diana, and childrenPhoto by Kim McKinney. Rain hampered the opening at the Sunflower Maze at Beaver Farms, but some folks couldn’t wait to get into the fields, even if they got caught in the rain.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film Festival

“A Gift for All Ages”, a Christmas film that takes viewers back to the days of black-and-white films and warms with the magic of holidays, won the “Best In Fest” award at the Full Bloom Film Festival in Statesville, NC. The heartening film is about a couple whose household is disrupted when an odd gentleman stays at their boarding house and disrupts their lives with both joy and suspicion.

Read full story
Wytheville, VA

It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville

Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.

Read full story
7 comments
Mooresville, NC

Dr. Blake Sanders with Sacred Heart Dermatology shares the vision of his new practice Mooresville

Dr. Sanders with staff Michele (left) and Victoria (right)Photo by Kim McKinney. Dr. Blake Sanders is a board-certified dermatologist that specializes in medical and surgical dermatology.

Read full story
1 comments
Cordele, GA

Look up! Hot air balloon camp is taking place in the Cordele area this week

Seventeen teens and a staff of pilots and other volunteers are in the Cordele area this week learning about hot air balloons. The students have come from all around the country. Some are from ballooning families and have grown up around hot air balloons all of their lives, some have crewed for pilots they have met at festivals or in their community (”crewing” means they help set up and take down balloons and chase them from launch to landing), while others have no experience and have never before touched a hot air balloon. Experience doesn't matter - even the seasoned veterans will learn new things.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Whitson, Wooten, and Weiss give Statesville a Groverfest preview

Robin Weiss, Natasha Whitson, and Wendy Wooten are all talented in their own right, but put them together and you get a powerful explosion of talent. The three are going to be playing together this weekend at GroverFest. You’ll find them performing there at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon (June 11).

Read full story
1 comments
Conover, NC

My day at the Rock Barn Spa in Conover

I love a spa day. So do most of my girlfriends. It has become our favorite way to celebrate any special occasions. While I had attended events at Rock Barn Country Club, I had never visited the spa. A friend had a special birthday (you know, one of those that end in “5” or “0”), so we decided to celebrate at the Rock Barn Spa.

Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Memorial Day is for remembering those who lost their lives serving our country

This is Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day is an American holiday honoring those who lost their lives during active service in the military. It began after the Civil War, but just got “official holiday status” in 1971. It is celebrated the last Monday in May.

Read full story
1 comments
Troutman, NC

Alice Eats Bakery Adds Sweet Touch to Troutman

You could easily drive by the unassuming business if you weren’t looking for it, but thankfully we were.We were in town and my aunt mentioned she needed to find a bakery and a friend said “Alice Eats” was a “must try”. We headed that way and there at 135 Wagner Street, in Troutman, we found it.

Read full story
Iredell County, NC

Statesville Folkways Works to Keep “Roots” Music Alive in Iredell County & Beyond

Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m., at the WAME studios, Piedmont Folkways had another free music night. WAME studios are located in the clock tower building (the Randy Marion Studio) at Center and Broad Streets in Statesville, The show is hosted by David Hamm and Daniel Wicker.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

“A Knight to Remember” Films in Statesville

Ryan Weaver in “A Knight to Remember”Photo by Forj’d America. You might have heard that actor Erik Estrada was in town recently. He was filming “A Knight to Remember” a film by Tri-Rahn Pictures.

Read full story
Wadesboro, NC

A Late Lunch at Oliver’s Hometown Restaurant & Bar in Wadesboro

I was driving home from the beach, trying to go through as many small towns as possible. I started to get a bit hungry. I didn't want to stop for fast food. I wanted to enjoy the drive and extend the vacation.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Free Chamber Music Concert at Historic Walnut St. Chapel

The beautiful historic Chapel on Walnut, also known as the Friends Meeting House, will be the site of an afternoon of melodious chamber music on Sunday April 3, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a free event and a gift of the Western Piedmont Symphony’s outreach program, which is committed to bring music to all people regardless of circumstances or ability to pay, and Statesville’s Historic Sharpe House.

Read full story
1 comments
Iredell County, NC

Marsha Treacy - her career has led her on an interesting journey through hot air ballooning history

When Marsha Neal Treacy became a hot air balloon pilot in 1984, little did she know the journey it would take her on. It all began when she saw a hot air balloon flying in her hometown in Michigan. She tried to follow him, but lost him. She stood in the middle of the road and immediately thought to herself “I want to do that.”

Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Elliotte Blackwell uses his experience to help those who need a hand

Elliotte Blackwell has a calmness about him that is contagious. Working at Fifth Street Ministry's PATH House and the Veteran's Home, that calmness is both welcoming and warming to someone in crisis.

Read full story
3 comments
Statesville, NC

Fourth Creek Brewery closing is a loss to downtown Statesville

The Fourth Creek Brewing Company, Statesville’s first brewery since prohibition began, will close its doors for good in the near future.It had opened in 2018. Founder Jonathan Nobinger put out a message to those he called the “Fourth Creek Family” last week on behalf of himself and his wife Krystyn. The message said the impact of COVID on business had continued to take its toll, and they felt they had no other choice but to close.

Read full story
3 comments
Statesville, NC

Path House serves homeless people who need a less traditional touch

While most people in town know about the Fifth Street Shelter, a place that over the years has served many homeless in our community and those passing through, some homeless people do not fit into the requirements required of residents of the shelter.

Read full story
3 comments
Iredell County, NC

Spoken Word's talent shows the prism of poetry in our area

Thursday night's Spoken Word, sponsored by the Iredell Arts Council, was an evening that celebrated the many sides of poetry. From the traditional to the contemporary, area poets put their personal stamp on the use of words to convey emotion.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy