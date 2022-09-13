Beaver Farms Sunflower Maze and Picking Field Open

A beautiful family day on Monday for Milena, daughter Diana, and children Photo by Kim McKinney

Rain hampered the opening at the Sunflower Maze at Beaver Farms, but some folks couldn’t wait to get into the fields, even if they got caught in the rain.

Spenser Cass of Beaver Farms Photo by Kim McKinney

Spenser Cass, who along with Lucas Beaver, operates the seasonal farm favorite, says that even with limited hours and scattered showers as they opened for the season on Sunday afternoon, customers came out and didn’t seem to mind getting caught in the rain. It’s a joyful place.

For this second year of the maze, Beaver and Cass planted even more sunflowers in both the maze and You Pick fields.

Cass said they also made more special places for photo ops throughout the maze, with such things as hay bales, swings, a table setting, and archways.

Photo by Kim McKinney

Cameras are welcomed and encouraged but if you want shots with a more professional flare, Kelsey's Fairytale Memories is the official farm photographer and will be on hand this week for walk-ups on Wednesday & Friday from 10-2 and Saturday & Sunday from 10-4. Single, edited shots are $10. She is also available by appointment for 30 minute sessions. See the Facebook page for future walk-up hours.

The cost to go through the sunflower maze is:

🌻 Adults $10

🌻 Kids (3-17) $5

🌻 2 & under FREE

Maze admission includes You Pick admission and the cutting of one flower to take home.

Photo by Kim McKinney

You can pick your own sunflowers without going through the maze for a $2 You Pick admission fee, then $1 per flower. The farm will provide cutters.

Some cut arrangements will be available for sale this weekend.

Both cash and credit cards are accepted, though there is a $5 minimum to use a card plus 2% in tax.

The farm will also be selling their beef and watermelons on site.

Photo by Kim McKinney

The farm is located at 270 Beaver Farm Rd.and is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Flowers are expected to bloom for 2-3 weeks. Hours can change for bad weather and wet fields, so keep an eye on their Facebook page or call 704.872.5332 for updated hours and information regarding the ending date of the maze.