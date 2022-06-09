Statesville, NC

Whitson, Wooten, and Weiss give Statesville a Groverfest preview

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3Oqp_0g5ON41T00
Photo by Kim McKinney

Robin Weiss, Natasha Whitson, and Wendy Wooten are all talented in their own right, but put them together and you get a powerful explosion of talent.

The three are going to be playing together this weekend at GroverFest. You’ll find them performing there at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon (June 11).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVSn0_0g5ON41T00
Photo by Kim McKinney

They gave a preview on Wednesday at the Piedmont Folkways show presented at the WAME studios in downtown Statesville.The show was also available on Facebook Live and on their live radio show on WAME. (You can watch the Facebook Live replay on the Piedmont Folkways Facebook page.)

Wendy Wooten said they had only had two practices before the Piedmont Folkways show, but that was almost impossible to believe. Obviously if you put three talented women together they make the music happen.

The trio plays an eclectic blend of music, from old rock standards to folk tunes to original tunes. They highlight the talent of each.

GroverFest will be held this weekend at Greenlife Family Farms at 281 Odell School Rd. in Concord. The show begins at 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Weekend and day passes are available. You can buy tickets here.

Piedmont Folkways shows occur most Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m., at the WAME studios. WAME studios are located in the clock tower building at Center and Broad Streets in Statesville, The show is hosted by David Hamm and Danny Wicker, along with Jason Wood. Most performances are free to the public.

Next week (June 15th) Wicker & Wood will close out the spring season. Cathy Cash says the show will then take a few weeks off for vacation and return in mid-July.

