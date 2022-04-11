Wadesboro, NC

A Late Lunch at Oliver’s Hometown Restaurant & Bar in Wadesboro

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCGzZ_0f5oPO2x00
Spinach SaladPhoto by Kim McKinney

I was driving home from the beach, trying to go through as many small towns as possible. I started to get a bit hungry. I didn't want to stop for fast food. I wanted to enjoy the drive and extend the vacation.

It was about 2:30, a time when many local restaurants have closed lunch service. I turned a corner and there was Oliver’s Hometown Restaurant & Bar. Though the website said it was open only until 2, the sign said open so I ventured inside. A look at their Facebook page shows the hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. I’d go with that, since they showed no sign of closing when I was there (Facebook hours show open from Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

I dined in, but they also seemed to do a healthy business with curbside pickups. Park right outside the restaurant and they'll bring your "to go" orders to you.

It’s a bright and comfortable place filled with black wrought iron chandeliers and local art work.

The young woman who was my server was friendly, kind, and efficient. I couldn't have asked for better. Sometimes you feel forgotten when you visit a restaurant during "off peak" hours. That certainly was not the case here.

It is a relaxing spot to enjoy a break by yourself, a business meal or a drink, or time with friends and family.

I chose the spinach salad (without the red onion - see above). It was unique in that it boasted cheese curds as an ingredient. I was curious, and was not disappointed. Served with hot bacon dressing on the side, it was a fresh and flavorful combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NarQG_0f5oPO2x00
Banana PuddingPhoto by Kim McKinney

Just for you, I checked out the desserts. That day they had several kinds of bread puddings, banana pudding, and chocolate chip cheese cheesecake (I did not take notes, so expect I left out something).

I chose the banana pudding and was surprised to see what a generous serving I received. I ate half and took home the rest. It was a good combination of flavors, creamy, and a great ending to my meal. I suspect you can't go wrong with any of the desserts. I suggest you get several and share. (That is almost always my advice when desserts are concerned.)

The regular menu is varied and they offer lunch and dinner specials, too. You can find these on their Facebook page. They also have bar service available.

This was a nice, relaxing stop on my road trip. I'm glad I didn't speed on through the town.

Look for Oliver's Hometown Restaurant & Bar when you're in the area. It's located at 121 East Wade St. in Wadesboro. I plan to make my way there again next time I'm in the neighborhood. It's a welcoming kind of place.

Have you been to Oliver's? Share your favorite dishes in the comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DriJV_0f5oPO2x00
Around the block from Oliver'sPhoto by Kim McKinney

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Restaurants# Food# NC Travel# Small Business# Local Restaurant

Comments / 0

Published by

I love stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC, in the Charlotte area, and love to show how lovely life is here. More is going on than may meet the eye. I also enjoy expanding throughout North Carolina to show the places and activities and people that make me believe life is fascinating and travel as much as I can, so write about that, too. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com or https://kimmckinney719.medium.com.

Statesville, NC
1875 followers

More from Kim McKinney

Statesville, NC

Free Chamber Music Concert at Historic Walnut St. Chapel

The beautiful historic Chapel on Walnut, also known as the Friends Meeting House, will be the site of an afternoon of melodious chamber music on Sunday April 3, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is a free event and a gift of the Western Piedmont Symphony’s outreach program, which is committed to bring music to all people regardless of circumstances or ability to pay, and Statesville’s Historic Sharpe House.

Read full story
1 comments
Iredell County, NC

Marsha Treacy - her career has led her on an interesting journey through hot air ballooning history

When Marsha Neal Treacy became a hot air balloon pilot in 1984, little did she know the journey it would take her on. It all began when she saw a hot air balloon flying in her hometown in Michigan. She tried to follow him, but lost him. She stood in the middle of the road and immediately thought to herself “I want to do that.”

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Elliotte Blackwell uses his experience to help those who need a hand

Elliotte Blackwell has a calmness about him that is contagious. Working at Fifth Street Ministry's PATH House and the Veteran's Home, that calmness is both welcoming and warming to someone in crisis.

Read full story
2 comments
Statesville, NC

Path House serves homeless people who need a less traditional touch

While most people in town know about the Fifth Street Shelter, a place that over the years has served many homeless in our community and those passing through, some homeless people do not fit into the requirements required of residents of the shelter.

Read full story
3 comments
Statesville, NC

Fourth Creek Brewery closing is a loss to downtown Statesville

The Fourth Creek Brewing Company, Statesville’s first brewery since prohibition began, will close its doors for good in the near future.It had opened in 2018. Founder Jonathan Nobinger put out a message to those he called the “Fourth Creek Family” last week on behalf of himself and his wife Krystyn. The message said the impact of COVID on business had continued to take its toll, and they felt they had no other choice but to close.

Read full story
3 comments
Iredell County, NC

Spoken Word's talent shows the prism of poetry in our area

Thursday night's Spoken Word, sponsored by the Iredell Arts Council, was an evening that celebrated the many sides of poetry. From the traditional to the contemporary, area poets put their personal stamp on the use of words to convey emotion.

Read full story
Iredell County, NC

Becoming aware of human trafficking

Human trafficking is human slavery. People are pressured, lied to, or otherwise forced into jobs that take away their freedoms and power. Sometimes they have been enticed through romantic relationships, sometimes by concerned "friends" who offer to help them. Sometimes they have been kidnapped, sometimes threatened by immigration status.

Read full story
2 comments
Iredell County, NC

Things You May Not Know About The Iredell County Libraries

Some of us grew up in the days when libraries were silent places where you would get shushed for raising your voice above a whisper. In fact, talking at all was discouraged. Libraries were about books and research and not much else - and they were great.

Read full story
2 comments
Statesville, NC

Bishop Lonnie Gray to headline Statesville's Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday

Iredell County's 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration will be held on MLK Day, Monday, January 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. The event will be virtual. The 2022 theme is Persevering Through the Power of Prayer and Praise. Myrah Lykes, chairman of the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee said,

Read full story
2 comments
Statesville, NC

Last Shop and Stroll in Statesville for the 2021 season tonight

Downtown Statesville is all lit up for the season and a glorious place to celebrate these last days before Christmas. Tonight, Friday December 18th, is the last night for downtown Statesville's Shop and Stroll, sponsored by the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation.

Read full story

The Relics Marketplace and Barn Sales offers a wealth of items - watch for the next sale

On occasion Tricia Wright calls on some of her friends who craft or sell other interesting things and they gather together to sell their wares. Some do sales often, while others only sell periodically. But take a walk around and it's difficult to walk away without something special.

Read full story
3 comments
Greensboro, NC

Enjoy a morning meal at Greensboro's Scrambled

We were in Greensboro and it was a bit late for breakfast (though is it ever really late for breakfast?) and a bit early for lunch. We checked out our options and found out about this place called Scrambled.

Read full story
6 comments
Statesville, NC

Statesville native Marshburn set to launch into space again

Statesville native Dr. Thomas (Tom) Marshburn is getting ready to set out on another adventure in space as the pilot of the SpaceX-Crew 3 mission to the International Space Station.

Read full story
5 comments
Statesville, NC

Go for a Haunted Statesville Ghost Tour and learn about those who came before

​​“Even the dead tell stories.” — Marcus Sedgwick, Revolver. It was a great night for a ghost tour in downtown Statesville. A dark and sometimes stormy sky with no rain falling, a light breeze and chill in the air, and an exuberant group of people gathered.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Amélie's - It has become a tradition in Charlotte

“I suppose I ought to eat or drink something or other; but the great question is ‘What?’” - Lewis Carroll, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Recently online someone was asking for the “must see-must dos” of Charlotte, as they planned a weekend visit to Charlotte. Someone mentioned Amélie's and a hearty chorus of folks echoed their agreement.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Extended Until November 21

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit began June 17th at Charlotte's North End. Sold out shows have been the norm. The popular exhibit has been extended yet again until November 21, 2021.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

I'm|Possible Shows Charlotte Inclusive Fashion, Film, and Fun

It was a special night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Saturday October 9, 2021, when an event called I'm|Possible showed that a community that is inclusive is not only possible, but adds a richness of humanity.

Read full story
3 comments
Statesville, NC

Rogelio Calvo’s art currently being shown at the Iredell Arts Council

A reception to celebrate the October exhibition of artist Rogelio Calvo’s work was held Thursday night at the Iredell Arts Council gallery at the Old Jail. Many friends of both the arts and artist showed up to view his work and celebrate the exhibition.

Read full story
1 comments

My boyfriend let me manipulate him and I broke up with him

We met in college. We didn't go to the same universities, but his school was only about half an hour away from mine. It was certainly "like at first sight". There was a ton of chemistry. We shared a love of life, sarcasm, laughter, and great conversation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy