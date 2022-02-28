Statesville, NC

Path House serves homeless people who need a less traditional touch

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327zm0_0eQ4Wz7p00
PATH House on Garner BagnalPhoto by Kim McKimney

While most people in town know about the Fifth Street Shelter, a place that over the years has served many homeless in our community and those passing through, some homeless people do not fit into the requirements required of residents of the shelter.

The PATH House is a program of Fifth Street Ministries with which you may not be familiar. It serves these people many would overlook.

Some have mental health needs, such as anxiety that would not allow them to live in a closed environment with so many other people. Some have pets the shelter cannot accommodate. Some have criminal records that restrict them from shelter life. Still others have ongoing drug and alcohol addictions that don’t allow them to be shelter residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0PJC_0eQ4Wz7p00
Elliotte Blackwell, Peer Support SoecialistPhoto by Kim McKinney

Elliotte Blackwell is a Peer Support Specialist who splits his time between the PATH House and the Veteran's House. He has been homeless in the past, and has a heart for the needs of those he serves. He began as a volunteer in April of 2020, right after COVID hit. About three months later, when funding was received, he was hired as a part-time employee and later his role in the two houses as able to expand to full-time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHm08_0eQ4Wz7p00
One of the relaxation areas at the PATH HousePhoto by Kim McKinney

People don’t live at the PATH House but it is available to them as a refuge during the day. The facility is orderly and clean and functional. Blackwell said a homeless woman cleans it, as her way of giving back to the community. She does a meticulous job.

The house stocks some of the things given to Fifth Street Ministries that are needed by these people. Toiletries, blankets, and clothing are there for those who need them. Many live in tents provided by the PATH House, and sleep on cots, also provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeHpl_0eQ4Wz7p00
Some items available to PATH House visitorsPhoto by Kim McKinney

There are snacks and cereal available and a full kitchen people can use to make a meal if they want to cook for themselves. Staff can also bring meals over from the shelter, which is located just a street away.

Blackwell says on occasion someone may come in and say “I want to make a pot of soup for everyone.” Contrary to what people often think, Blackwell says, homeless people do like to give back and that spirit is encouraged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYbS4_0eQ4Wz7p00
Resources, including notices of local businesses willing to hire the homelessPhoto by Kim McKinney

Blackwell and others who work at the PATH House are knowledgable about resources available in the community and as they get to know the people they serve, they try to get them attached to local resources that help. Do they need mental health or chemical dependency resources? They can direct thenm to where they are available. Do they need a job? They have info on local places who may hire them, and also will help them fill out online applications to other jobs. Do they need the services of a social worker to help them see a doctor or get medication? That’s also available.

Fifth Street also employs an outreach worker that works for the PATH House. This person goes out to these tent cities, and other places the homeless live or hang out, and tries to connect them to services available to them, the first being the PATH House. They may pick them up, drive them to the house, and return them after they get a shower or a meal or just escape the elements to watch TV for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzoCM_0eQ4Wz7p00
The computer centerPhoto by Kim McKinney

When asked what his “wish list” would be for new items for the house, Blackwell thought for a while and said, “Well, we could really use a new microwave.” He also said at this time of the year they are looking for items such as hoodies, undershirts, plain t-shirts, socks, and sweatpants. Larger sized items are often the most needed. Most of the homeless they serve are men, but they like unisex items that can also be used for women.

If you would like to donate some of these items to the PATH House, drop them off at the Fifth Street Shelter (1421 Fifth Street in Statesville), open for donations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. You also can order from Amazon and ship directly to Fifth Street. If you specifically want items to go to the PATH House, just tell them at drop-off or mark the items as such. If you’d like to make a cash donation to PATH House or Fifth Street Ministries, you can find information on how to do that here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Homeless# PATH HOUSE# Giving# Community# Nonprofits

Comments / 3

Published by

I love stories of people and places and enjoy telling these stories. I live in my hometown of Statesville, NC, in the Charlotte area, and love to show how lovely life is here. More is going on than may meet the eye. I also enjoy expanding throughout North Carolina to show the places and activities and people that make me believe life is fascinating and travel as much as I can, so write about that, too. I also have a passion for justice and a special interest in accessible healthcare, including treatment for drug and alcohol dependency. I am a woman of faith, joy, laughter, adventure, and live life to the full. Follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/kimmckinney719 or my blog KimberleyMcKinney.com or https://kimmckinney719.medium.com.

Statesville, NC
1815 followers

More from Kim McKinney

Statesville, NC

Fourth Creek Brewery closing is a loss to downtown Statesville

The Fourth Creek Brewing Company, Statesville’s first brewery since prohibition began, will close its doors for good in the near future.It had opened in 2018. Founder Jonathan Nobinger put out a message to those he called the “Fourth Creek Family” last week on behalf of himself and his wife Krystyn. The message said the impact of COVID on business had continued to take its toll, and they felt they had no other choice but to close.

Read full story
2 comments
Iredell County, NC

Spoken Word's talent shows the prism of poetry in our area

Thursday night's Spoken Word, sponsored by the Iredell Arts Council, was an evening that celebrated the many sides of poetry. From the traditional to the contemporary, area poets put their personal stamp on the use of words to convey emotion.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Becoming aware of human trafficking

Human trafficking is human slavery. People are pressured, lied to, or otherwise forced into jobs that take away their freedoms and power. Sometimes they have been enticed through romantic relationships, sometimes by concerned "friends" who offer to help them. Sometimes they have been kidnapped, sometimes threatened by immigration status.

Read full story
2 comments
Iredell County, NC

Things You May Not Know About The Iredell County Libraries

Some of us grew up in the days when libraries were silent places where you would get shushed for raising your voice above a whisper. In fact, talking at all was discouraged. Libraries were about books and research and not much else - and they were great.

Read full story
2 comments
Statesville, NC

Bishop Lonnie Gray to headline Statesville's Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday

Iredell County's 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration will be held on MLK Day, Monday, January 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. The event will be virtual. The 2022 theme is Persevering Through the Power of Prayer and Praise. Myrah Lykes, chairman of the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee said,

Read full story
2 comments
Statesville, NC

Last Shop and Stroll in Statesville for the 2021 season tonight

Downtown Statesville is all lit up for the season and a glorious place to celebrate these last days before Christmas. Tonight, Friday December 18th, is the last night for downtown Statesville's Shop and Stroll, sponsored by the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation.

Read full story

The Relics Marketplace and Barn Sales offers a wealth of items - watch for the next sale

On occasion Tricia Wright calls on some of her friends who craft or sell other interesting things and they gather together to sell their wares. Some do sales often, while others only sell periodically. But take a walk around and it's difficult to walk away without something special.

Read full story
3 comments
Greensboro, NC

Enjoy a morning meal at Greensboro's Scrambled

We were in Greensboro and it was a bit late for breakfast (though is it ever really late for breakfast?) and a bit early for lunch. We checked out our options and found out about this place called Scrambled.

Read full story
4 comments
Statesville, NC

Statesville native Marshburn set to launch into space again

Statesville native Dr. Thomas (Tom) Marshburn is getting ready to set out on another adventure in space as the pilot of the SpaceX-Crew 3 mission to the International Space Station.

Read full story
5 comments
Statesville, NC

Go for a Haunted Statesville Ghost Tour and learn about those who came before

​​“Even the dead tell stories.” — Marcus Sedgwick, Revolver. It was a great night for a ghost tour in downtown Statesville. A dark and sometimes stormy sky with no rain falling, a light breeze and chill in the air, and an exuberant group of people gathered.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Amélie's - It has become a tradition in Charlotte

“I suppose I ought to eat or drink something or other; but the great question is ‘What?’” - Lewis Carroll, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Recently online someone was asking for the “must see-must dos” of Charlotte, as they planned a weekend visit to Charlotte. Someone mentioned Amélie's and a hearty chorus of folks echoed their agreement.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Extended Until November 21

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit began June 17th at Charlotte's North End. Sold out shows have been the norm. The popular exhibit has been extended yet again until November 21, 2021.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

I'm|Possible Shows Charlotte Inclusive Fashion, Film, and Fun

It was a special night at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Saturday October 9, 2021, when an event called I'm|Possible showed that a community that is inclusive is not only possible, but adds a richness of humanity.

Read full story
3 comments
Statesville, NC

Rogelio Calvo’s art currently being shown at the Iredell Arts Council

A reception to celebrate the October exhibition of artist Rogelio Calvo’s work was held Thursday night at the Iredell Arts Council gallery at the Old Jail. Many friends of both the arts and artist showed up to view his work and celebrate the exhibition.

Read full story
1 comments

My boyfriend let me manipulate him and I broke up with him

We met in college. We didn't go to the same universities, but his school was only about half an hour away from mine. It was certainly "like at first sight". There was a ton of chemistry. We shared a love of life, sarcasm, laughter, and great conversation.

Read full story

A way to be safer rather than sorry

Dear guy in the parking lot who laughed at me for wearing a mask,. It's OK. Well, it's really not OK, but you made me think. You didn’t look at me in anger, or appear threatening to me in any way. The wrinkles around your eyes showed that you have laughed often in your life.Your face also showed your life probably has not been easy.

Read full story
3 comments

Being as resilient as a weed

“A weed is a plant that has mastered every survival skill except for learning how to grow in rows.”:- Doug Larson. “A weed is no more than a flower in disguise. Which is seen through at once, if love give a man eyes.” – James Russell Lowell.

Read full story

The goats that solved two problems at one time

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead. I’m on the Missions Board of a quite unique church. It’s not a large church, and you wouldn’t call it very traditional either. Most would agree we’re – different.

Read full story

Her husband was right to suspect my boyfriend and his wife were in a relationship

We had an odd relationship. I liked him. He was smart and funny and interesting. We had some common interests. In fact, that was how we met. Something just wasn't right, though. I couldn't put my finger on it. It was as though we had a great relationship on the phone, but when we went out together it was odd. Nothing I could put my finger on, but just not a lot of connection.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy