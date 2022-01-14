Statesville, NC

Bishop Lonnie Gray to headline Statesville's Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday

Kim McKinney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmNNW_0dlnktYX00
Bishop Lonnie E. GrayPhoto courtesy of the family

Iredell County's 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration will be held on MLK Day, Monday, January 17, 2022, at 9 a.m. The event will be virtual.

The 2022 theme is Persevering Through the Power of Prayer and Praise. Myrah Lykes, chairman of the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee said,

"Perseverance is steadfastness in doing something despite delay or difficulty in achieving something.. This year we have been faced with difficulties, inconveniences, frustrations and delays but we have perservered to make it to another year to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

Bishop Lonnie E. Gray, ThD, Ph.D., will be this year's feature speaker.

Bishop Gray is the pastor and founder of First Resurrection Church of God in Statesville, NC, and Divine Truth Restoration Ministries in Charlotte, NC. He has served in ministry for 39 years, 35 years as a pastor).

A graduate of Fellowship Community Bible Institute of Johnson City, TN, Bishop Gray received his Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Theology from Ambassador Christian College in Kannapolis, NC. He went on to obtain Master's and Doctorate degrees in Christian Ministries from PTP School of Christian Education in Charlotte, NC. Bishop Gray is a professor of Christian Education at PTP School.

Bishop Gray and his wife pm Leading Lady Mary Gray, have been married for 51 years. They have three daughters - Rochelle, Dedra, and Tiffany.

Bishiop Gray has ministered in many places within the United States, as well as in Ontario, Canada. He is a leader who leads by example and is committed to serving all people with the love of Christ. Bishop Gray is committed to evangelizing the world through crusades, prayer, Christian Education, and ministerial training. He also counsels families, individuals, and all who need spiritual restoration.

The event will be virtual and can be accessed through the Facebook page Iredell County MLK Planning Committee or through the following Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88501026098

For telephone dial one of the following numbers

US: +1 312 626 6799; or

+1 646 558 8656; or

+1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 885 0102 6098

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kexEZrKpwV

The MLK event will be available to access on YouTube after the event for those who wouod like to watch it at a different time. See the committee Facebook page on Monday to access a link.

Lykes said,

"We find it very befitting to come together at least once a year to remember a man and a legacy that continued to persevere through every obstacle. And we find it important and imperative for us to come together once a year to bring that unity and that love that we need in order to keep going throughout the year. That is our purpose - to have and feel a sense of unity. That we are not the only ones to face obstacles. We are not the only ones who face sicknesses. We are not the only ones who even face fear. But as we come together we are able bring a unified front and know that we can get through anything, not by ourselves individually, but together."

